Kinahan Lieutenant Sean McGovern Jailed for 24 Years for Orchestrating Murder of Noel Kirwan

Sean McGovern, a senior Kinahan cartel figure, was sentenced to 24 years for directing the murder of Noel Kirwan and plotting another hit. The victim's son condemned the prolonged surveillance and asked if the crime was worth it.

Sean McGovern, a senior lieutenant in the Kinahan organised crime gang, was sentenced to 24 years in prison on Monday for directing the murder of Noel Kirwan and plotting to kill James Gately.

The sentencing took place at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin, where Judge Patrick McGrath described McGovern as a trusted lieutenant of the cartel and called his actions particularly callous. McGovern, 40, pleaded guilty to two charges of directing the activities of a criminal organisation, related to the deadly Hutch-Kinahan feud. Outside the court, Christopher Kirwan, son of the victim, delivered an emotional statement.

He said that McGovern watched and tracked their father for nine long months, with countless chances to walk away, to change his mind and just choose a different path. But he did not. He and his partner fled the country shortly after and in doing so lost the chance to stand at his own father's funeral. Christopher asked McGovern directly if the crime was worth it, given that he now faces decades behind bars.

He also spoke of the pain and loss that he and his sister Donna have felt over the past ten years of sitting in courtrooms and listening to evidence about the brutal murder of their father. Nothing can ever bring him back, he said, and no verdict can undo the loss and trauma they have suffered.

The judge ordered that the sentences for the two charges be served consecutively, backdated to when McGovern first went into custody in Dubai Prison in October 2024. McGovern, who was flanked by five prison officers in court and sat with his head down in the dock, did not address the court and did not react when the sentence was read out.

Judge McGrath cited the particularly callous nature of the plot to murder Mr Kirwan, who was an innocent father of two and a grandfather. He highlighted an encrypted message in which McGovern vowed after the Regency Hotel attack, during which cartel lieutenant David Byrne was shot dead, that they targeted us, this is personal, and on my baby's life, I am not stopping now.

McGovern also said in private messages that it could have been the six of them and they could have wiped out the whole bloodline. The judge described the Kinahan organised crime group as a particularly large, sinister and dangerous organisation. The murder of Noel Kirwan on December 22, 2016, was minutely and carefully planned in advance. McGovern's involvement in the surveillance of James Gately, who had a tracker placed on his car, began as far back as October 2015.

Investigating gardai obtained meticulous evidence including CCTV, phone and GPS data as well as evidence from seized encrypted phones that used Pretty Good Privacy encryption to communicate murder plots. The court heard that a cartel hitman known as Teeth was involved, and that Mr Kirwan, who was identified after attending the funeral of murder victim Eddie Hutch, was considered an easy victim.

The case marks a significant milestone in the long-running feud between the Hutch and Kinahan factions, which has claimed numerous lives. Christopher Kirwan said that it is heartbreaking to think that a man who has two children of his own, a man who himself survived being shot in the Regency Hotel, could inflict such pain and torment on any other family. He expressed hope that the sentence brings some closure, though nothing can bring back his father





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