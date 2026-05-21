King Charles and Queen Camilla Visit Titanic Distillers, Radio Caroline Makes Erroneous Announcement, and More

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Titanic Distillers in Belfast, Radio Caroline makes erroneous announcement, Scottish blacksmith causes stir at Chelsea Flower Show, and more.

King Charles and Queen Camilla visited Titanic Distillers in Belfast last Tuesday, where they sampled five-year-old Pot Still Titanic whiskey. The visit was part of their trip to Northern Ireland.

In a separate incident, Radio Caroline, a former pirate radio station, made an erroneous announcement on Tuesday afternoon due to a computer error at their main studio in Essex. The announcement mistakenly declared the death of King Charles, prompting the station to fall silent and issue an on-air apology. The station's manager, Peter Moore, explained on Facebook that the Death of a Monarch procedure was accidentally activated, which is a protocol held in readiness by all UK stations.

The mistake was discovered on Wednesday afternoon, and playback for Tuesday's broadcast between 1.58pm and 5pm was unavailable on the station's website. Radio Caroline has been broadcasting the Christmas messages of the British monarchs, including the current King and Queen, for many years. The station's history dates back to 1964, when it operated as a pirate radio station from ships off the English coast to avoid strict radio licensing laws.

After legislation in 1967 forced many pirate broadcasters to close, Radio Caroline continued intermittently until it ended offshore broadcasts in 1990. The station's legacy inspired the 2009 comedy film The Boat that Rocked, starring Bill Nighy and Philip Seymour Hoffman. The film is based on a group of eccentric DJs living and working together at sea.

In other news, a Scottish blacksmith, who was showcasing his work at the Chelsea Flower Show, caused a stir among Londoners by stopping traffic with his unusual display. The blacksmith's unusual appearance and skills were met with curiosity and amusement by passersby.

Meanwhile, a group of 24 men from Ireland were deported from the UK to Pakistan on a flight that served pork sausages, sparking controversy among Muslim passengers. The incident has raised questions about the treatment of Muslim passengers on flights and the provision of halal food options.

In a related development, a court has refused to grant an injunction to stop the conversion of car park spaces at a shopping centre into a taxi rank, citing concerns about the impact on local residents and businesses. The decision has been met with disappointment by taxi drivers and owners, who had been seeking to protect their livelihoods





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

King Charles Queen Camilla Radio Caroline Titanic Distillers Belfast Pirate Radio The Boat That Rocked Scottish Blacksmith Chelsea Flower Show Pork Sausages Flight Deportation Pakistan Shopping Centre Taxi Rank

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Una Healy, Niamh O'Mahony, And Mollie King Promote Ali's Sober Social on InstagramThe post showcases Healy's Instagram story and a follow-up video, where she talks about her decision to give up alcohol and the reasons behind it, such as the hassle of explaining her personal decisions and the increased severity of hangovers as she gets older.

Read more »

Communities come together for a few tunes as Charles and Camilla get a taste of a Belfast fleadhFirst day of the couple’s visit to Northern Ireland sees king and queen join in with the bodhrán

Read more »

Martin King and Jenny McCarthy on Platinum VIP Style Awards red carpet: Without radio and off to Greece for grandkids' vacation, wedding prep aheadMartin King and Jenny McCarthy are in love as they chat to us on the Platinum VIP Style Awards red carpet, revealing they had to turn off their radio show this day. They also tell us about their summer plans and wedding prep.

Read more »

Trump-Putin and Xi-Xi: Contrasting Visit DynamicsThe article highlights the stark contrast in the visit dynamics of US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin compared to those of China's President Xi Jinping. Trump's visit focused on stabilising superpower relations and de-escalating conflicts, while Putin's visit celebrated the partnership between Russia and China. Xi Jinping's visit was focused on consolidating China's alignment with Russia, including a joint statement and planned gas pipeline deal.

Read more »