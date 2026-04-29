King Charles III's speech to a joint meeting of the US Congress was a landmark event, highlighting the enduring ties between the UK and the US while navigating controversies surrounding the 'special relationship' and the legacy of Jeffrey Epstein. The address, marked by historical references and bipartisan applause, underscored the deep-rooted connections between the two nations.

King Charles III delivered a historic address to a joint meeting of the US Congress, marking one of the most significant speeches since his ascension to the throne.

The event, held against the backdrop of President Biden's administration, was a testament to the enduring ties between the United Kingdom and the United States. However, the occasion was not without its controversies, as leaked remarks from Britain’s ambassador to the US, Christian Turner, cast a shadow over the so-called 'special relationship' between the two nations. Turner described the relationship as 'nostalgic' and 'backwards-looking,' adding that the only country with a truly special relationship with the US is Israel.

Despite these remarks, Charles' speech was met with widespread acclaim, culminating in a grand white-tie-and-tails gala dinner at the White House. The address was also overshadowed by the lingering specter of Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier whose connections to both former President Trump and King Charles' brother, Prince Andrew, have been a source of enduring scandal.

Survivors of Epstein’s abuses gathered in the Capitol to voice their grievances, with Sky Roberts, the brother of the late Virginia Giuffre, expressing disappointment that the king did not explicitly address the issue. Giuffre’s allegations of being trafficked and raped by Prince Andrew as a teenager led to a $23 million settlement and a profound crisis for the British monarchy.

While Charles acknowledged 'victims of the ills that tragically exist in both of our societies today,' his remarks were deliberately vague, focusing instead on the historical and constitutional bonds between the two nations. In his speech, King Charles drew a direct line from the Declaration of Rights of 1689 to the American Bill of Rights of 1791, emphasizing the shared legal and philosophical heritage of the two countries.

He also highlighted the influence of the Magna Carta, noting its citation in over 160 Supreme Court cases since 1789. This historical perspective resonated strongly with the audience, eliciting applause and laughter from both Democrats and Republicans. The king’s ability to bridge partisan divides was further demonstrated by his humorous reference to Oscar Wilde’s observation about the shared language between the two nations.

Despite the complexities of modern geopolitics, Charles’ address served as a reminder of the deep-rooted connections between the UK and the US, leaving a lasting impression on the gathered lawmakers





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