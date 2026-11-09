Kingspan Posts €7.6 Billion Sales Surge Driven by Data Centre Boom

Kingspan reports a 10 percent rise in sales to €7.6 billion, with its Advnsys division surging 41 percent due to global data centre infrastructure demand.

Kingspan, the Cavan-based multinational building materials group led by Gene Murtagh, announced a robust 10 percent increase in sales to €7.6 billion for the first nine months of the year. The company revealed this positive trading update on Monday, highlighting significant growth across its core divisions and expanding global operations.

Kingspan Financial Performance And Growth Drivers

The core financial figures demonstrate that third quarter sales rose by 16 percent year on year, driven primarily by an underlying sales growth of 12 percent. In its forward-looking statement, Kingspan forecast that the full-year trading profit will reach approximately €1.15 billion. This projection represents a substantial 20 percent improvement compared to last year's performance metrics.

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The company also outlined optimistic long-term targets, predicting that trading profits will rise to approximately €1.47 billion in the coming year. This forecast assumes a 28 percent growth rate, contingent upon end-markets remaining relatively stable. Kingspan emphasized that despite challenges in specific sectors, the global backlog is ahead of the previous year.

Advnsys Division Leads With Record Expansion

A primary engine for this financial success is the Advnsys division, which specializes in supplying bespoke critical infrastructure for the international data centre boom. Sales within this unit recorded a remarkable 41 percent increase during the first nine months of the year. The momentum continued into the third quarter, where sales jumped by 54 percent year-on-year.

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Order intake for Advnsys reached €2.7 billion year-to-date through the end of September, more than doubling the volume recorded during the same period last year. The company stated that it is experiencing an ever-increasing wave of inbound inquiries and is accelerating capacity expansion and supply chain resilience to meet this unprecedented demand.

Regional Market Dynamics And Infrastructure Rollout

Kingspan reported considerable variability in sector and territory performances, attributing overall positive results to its vast array of addressable applications globally. Insulated building envelopes sales rose by 4 percent in the first nine months and by 8 percent in the third quarter. The company noted that its majority non-residential end-market exposure remained relatively stable, while residential markets stayed subdued for the most part.

Regional activity showed distinct trends, with the pace of activity in the Americas region picking up since midyear. Continental Europe performed positively overall, although activity in France was softer in recent months, while the Middle East market proved resilient. To support this growth, activity at a new production facility in Arkansas has ramped up considerably, and a new facility in Kentucky entered production in June.

Strategic Acquisitions And Future Capacity Plans

Further capacity expansions are underway, with plans for developments in Europe, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. Some of these projects are already in motion, while others remain at the planning stage. This expansion strategy is bolstered by the landmark acquisition of BMC Manufacturing Group, a data centre-focused entity. The deal, valued at up to €900 million, was announced in August and completed at the end of September.

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Kingspan has now begun the integration of the BMC Manufacturing Group into the wider corporate structure. This acquisition and the associated capacity ramp-up signal a strategic commitment to capturing the growing demand for data centre infrastructure. The company continues to navigate end-market challenges while leveraging its strong backlog and pipeline to drive future profitability.