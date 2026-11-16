Irish protester Kitty O'Brien details permanent nerve damage and broken bones from Berlin police officer Nils K during trial for assault on August 28, 2025.

Irish Palestine solidarity protester Kitty O'Brien testified before the Tiergarten District Court in Berlin on Monday, detailing the severe physical trauma sustained during a police encounter last year. The 26-year-old Dubliner, who utilizes they/them pronouns, described living with permanent nerve damage resulting from injuries inflicted by officer Nils K during a demonstration on August 28, 2025. O'Brien appeared as a joint plaintiff in the trial of K, who faces charges of assault on duty. The proceedings highlight the severe consequences of the clash in central Berlin, where O'Brien claims to have suffered lasting harm from the officer's actions.

O'Brien Details Severe Injuries and Medical Treatment

O'Brien, a freelance costume designer who had lived in Berlin for three years until moving away two months ago, provided a harrowing account of the physical toll the incident took on their body. The altercation occurred during a Palestinian solidarity demonstration in the Mitte district, which had no official permit. After attending a prior gathering on August 22, 2025, O'Brien attended the August event wearing a red keffiyeh Palestinian scarf and carrying a rucksack with a Palestinian badge and the handwritten slogan: "Ón talamh go dtí an spéir, beidh an Phalaistín saor" (from the ground to the sky, Palestine will be free).

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The immediate aftermath of the assault required extensive medical intervention that continues to impact O'Brien's daily life and career. An operation performed the day after the incident resulted in the implantation of 11 screws and a metal plate that will remain in O'Brien's arm permanently. When movement and feeling failed to return to the limb, a diagnosis of radial nerve palsy confirmed serious nerve damage. This condition required O'Brien to avoid using their hand for five months and has made it difficult to continue sewing and drawing, the core tasks of their profession.

Beyond the orthopedic repairs, O'Brien revealed that the full extent of their injuries was not immediately apparent. While the broken nose and arm were treated promptly, the neurological damage only became clear over time. O'Brien described the initial pain as intense, stating the arm was "in pieces" while awaiting transport in a police van. The combination of broken bones, metal implants, and chronic nerve pain underscores the severity of the physical altercation that took place on the busy shopping street.

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Contrasting Accounts of the Altercation in Berlin

Officer Nils K provided a defense centered on instinctive reaction and self-preservation during the tight, unpermitted gathering. K testified that his squadron was called in to assist in policing the demonstration, where he felt a kick to his shin, which he attributed to O'Brien. O'Brien dismissed this claim as "completely not true," but K maintained that O'Brien continued to push and verbally challenged him to hit him in the face. K stated that he used his left fist, protected by a glove, and did not strike with full force.

When asked why he punched O'Brien in the face, K offered a blunt justification rooted in his policing experience. He told the court that "experience shows that it is effective," suggesting the strike was a calculated response to de-escalate the situation or assert control. K claimed he reacted instinctively and followed his training by aiming a second punch in the direction of O'Brien's face after O'Brien lunged for him and smeared blood on his uniform. This sequence of events was captured in viral video recordings that sparked protests in Dublin.

O'Brien countered K's narrative by describing a deliberate provocation born out of political outrage and self-defense. O'Brien testified that after being shoved, they asked K, "Do you want to punch me? Then punch me." This exchange occurred after O'Brien saw police shoving a young girl and intervened by asking an officer "why?" O'Brien recounted wiping blood from their nose and spreading their bloody fingers before another officer, stating, "This is on you" and "their blood is on your hands." O'Brien maintained that they were standing up for Palestinians being killed, asserting that it is every person's duty to stand up no matter the consequences.

The tension escalated further when O'Brien, cross-examined through a translator, confirmed asking the German-born K if his grandparents were proud of him for "acting like a f**king Nazi." O'Brien admitted to knowing nothing of the officer's grandparents but argued that his reaction would be "very telling." When defense lawyer Oliver Tölle questioned why O'Brien did not leave after the first punch, the plaintiff reiterated their stance on political resistance. O'Brien stated that when people are being murdered, individuals must stand up for them, accepting the personal sacrifice involved in such a stand.

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Legal Proceedings and Long-Term Consequences

The trial has brought into sharp focus the legal and physical aftermath of police interactions during unpermitted protests in Germany. O'Brien's lawyer, Benjamin Düsberg, highlighted video evidence showing K bending O'Brien's right elbow roughly up and back behind them. Both parties testified to hearing a loud crack at that moment, corroborating the severity of the force applied. O'Brien recalled seeing K again before leaving the scene and asking for his badge number, which was not provided.

During a brief exchange at the scene, K informed O'Brien they were to be charged with resisting arrest. O'Brien responded by asking, "are you serious, you just broke my arm," to which K replied, "my friends have cameras." O'Brien noted this was their first interaction in English and highlighted the disparity in how the officers perceived the event versus the reality of the physical harm inflicted. The incident has not only resulted in permanent medical complications for O'Brien but has also ignited broader debates about police conduct and protest rights.

The case continues to unfold in the Berlin court system, with the verdict expected to influence how similar situations are handled in the future. O'Brien's testimony provides a rare, intimate look at the human cost of political policing, moving beyond the viral videos to the permanent disability left in their wake. As the trial progresses, the contrast between O'Brien's lived experience of pain and K's assertion of standard policing procedures remains the central conflict. The outcome will likely serve as a precedent for accountability regarding the use of force by Berlin police during civil demonstrations.