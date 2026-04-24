Kneecap's 'Fenian' Album Set to Release Following Year of Controversy and Triumph

Belfast trio Kneecap release their second album 'Fenian' after a year of political debate, festival headlines, and sold-out shows. The album is a defiant response to attempts to silence their advocacy for peace and Palestinian freedom, and is accompanied by a new 'Origin Stories' episode on Apple Music.

Belfast-based musical trio Kneecap are preparing to release their highly anticipated second album, ' Fenian ', following the success of their critically acclaimed 2024 debut, 'Fine Art', and the BAFTA and Sundance award-winning biopic about their journey.

The past year has been particularly eventful for the group, marked by both triumphs and controversy. They found themselves at the center of a political debate after openly expressing support for peace and Palestinian freedom during their performance at Coachella. This stance led to criticism and attempts to silence them, including statements from prominent political figures. Despite these challenges, Kneecap delivered a standout performance at Glastonbury’s West Holts stage, captivating audiences and generating significant buzz.

They continued their momentum with a headline set at Electric Picnic in Stadbally, drawing one of the largest crowds the main stage has ever seen. Further cementing their status as a major live act, they headlined festivals such as Wide Awake, 2000 Trees, and Green Man, and sold out shows at Dublin’s 3Arena, Wembley Arena in London, and the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

The new album, 'Fenian', is a testament to their resilience and artistic vision, produced by Dan Carey and characterized by an uncompromising underground sound that is sure to resonate with their dedicated fanbase. Members Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap, and DJ Próvaí reflect on the obstacles they faced, stating, 'They tried to stop us by branding Kneecap 'terrorists', with cancellations, with statements from the Prime Minister himself.

We had all the motivation we needed...this isn't a swift reaction, but a considered response to those that tried to silence us. And failed. We haven't gone away. The Paddies are back.

' This defiant message underscores the album’s themes of resistance and cultural pride. To coincide with the album launch, Apple Music is featuring Kneecap in a new episode of its 'Origin Stories' audio series. Hosted by Dotty, Rebecca Judd, and Matt Wilkinson, the episode takes listeners back to West Belfast, specifically Hawthorn Street, where Kneecap’s musical journey began.

The 'Origin Stories' episode delves into the band’s formative years, exploring their early recording sessions in a “hazy attic,” the socio-political context of West Belfast, and the burgeoning Irish-language youth culture. They discuss the creation of their breakthrough track ‘C.E. A.R. T.A’ and its roots in protest movements.

Activist Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin joins the conversation, shedding light on how Kneecap’s music intersects with identity, language revival, and community spirit. The band members share personal anecdotes about their upbringing and the influence of The Troubles on their lives and music. They emphasize that politics isn’t something they actively seek to incorporate into their work, but rather an inherent part of the environment they grew up in.

They also recount the origins of their Irish language music festival, which ultimately led to the formation of Kneecap, and their innovative approach to revitalizing the language by creating new slang and repurposing existing words. Kneecap’s story is one of artistic expression, cultural preservation, and unwavering determination in the face of adversity





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