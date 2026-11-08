Knicks Beat Cavaliers 109-97 As Curry And Jokić Lead NBA Action

Jalen Brunson and the Knicks defeat Cleveland, while Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokić lead their respective teams to victories in a busy NBA slate.

Jalen Brunson scored 31 points to lead the NBA champion New York Knicks to a 109-97 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. The win marked a significant moment for the Knicks as they improved to five wins in their last six games after an 0-3 start to the season.

Brunson Dominates Knicks Victory

Brunson, the 2024 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, was instrumental in breaking the game open during the second quarter. He contributed 18 points in that period alone, helping New York build a lead that eventually reached 19 points. Brunson finished the night with a line of 31 points, six rebounds, and nine assists.

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Karl-Anthony Towns supported Brunson with 29 points, 13 rebounds, and two steals for New York. Despite shooting just 42.7% from the field, the Knicks utilized 16 offensive rebounds to generate 26 second-chance points. Cleveland led by Donovan Mitchell, who scored 37 points, but the team struggled without center Jarrett Allen.

Curry And Warriors Survive Magic

In San Francisco, Stephen Curry scored 41 points to help the Golden State Warriors secure a 126-119 overtime victory against the Orlando Magic. Curry scored 19 of his points in the fourth quarter and overtime, including a critical three-point play with 1.38 seconds left in the extra session.

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The win marked a seventh consecutive victory for Golden State and passed LeBron James for the most 40-point games after age 35, bringing Curry to 16 such games. Orlando's Jamal Cain tied the score with 1.5 seconds remaining in regulation, but Curry added a late layup to seal the win.

Jokić Leads Nuggets Past Pacers

Nikola Jokić scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 114-102 win over the Indiana Pacers in Mexico City. The game drew a sellout crowd of more than 20,000 fans at Arena CDMX for the 16th regular-season contest in Mexico.

Indiana's Pascal Siakam led all scorers with 23 points as the Pacers mounted a second-half surge. Denver held a 27-point first-half lead that was sliced to seven points, but Cameron Johnson and Jamal Murray provided key support with 18 and 16 points respectively to secure the triumph.

Thunder Dominate Wizards

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Washington Wizards 114-75, holding the Wizards to the lowest points total in the NBA this season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 30 points and nine assists in the rout.

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Jared McCain added 19 points off the bench while rookie Aday Mara contributed 18 points, eight rebounds, and three assists. The Thunder achieved this dominant performance despite the injury absences of Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, and Cason Wallace.