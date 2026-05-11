Knicks Reach Conference Finals, Whiskey Dazed in Semi-final Win Over Sixers

The New York Knicks used a stunning three-point barrage to crush Philadelphia 144-114 and advance in the NBA play-offs on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves knotted their Western Conference semi-final series at 2-2, pulling away late for a 114-109 victory over San Antonio Spurs. The Knicks reached the conference finals for the second straight year and will face either the top-seeded Detroit Pistons or fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers for a place in the NBA championship series.

THE NEW YORK Knicks used a stunning three-point barrage to crush Philadelphia 144-114 and advance in the NBA play-offs on Sunday as Minnesota held off San Antonio to level their series.

The Knicks matched the NBA play-offs record with 25 three-pointers, setting an early tone with a record-equalling 11 first-quarter treys and piling up a record-equalling 18 in the first half. With their seventh straight win in these play-offs, the Knicks polished off a 4-0 sweep of the 76ers in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semi-finals.

The Timberwolves knotted their Western Conference semi-final series at 2-2, pulling away late for a 114-109 victory over the Spurs, who played most of the game without Victor Wembanyama. The French star was ejected for elbowing Naz Reid in the jaw early in the second quarter. Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) falls to the court after he was fouled by San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1). Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Phot





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