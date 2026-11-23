Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo urges unity after a historic 4-0 defeat to Liverpool under Mauricio Pochettino, leaving the club near the relegation zone.

Kobbie Mainoo has issued a stark warning to his teammates at Manchester United, declaring that "no one is coming to save" the struggling club as they face their deepest crisis in modern history. The young midfielder emphasized the urgent need for character and solidarity after the team suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield, a result that cemented their precarious position near the relegation zone.

Mainoo Demands Team Character And Unity

Mainoo addressed the media with MUTV, acknowledging the severity of the situation by stating the squad has reached the "lowest we have ever been." He insisted that external help will not arrive, forcing the players to rely entirely on their internal strength and collective resilience to navigate the difficult period. The England international called for the team to work together and lean on one another, hoping that this renewed focus will eventually yield positive results.

Also read Bruno Fernandes Criticizes Michael Carrick Amid Manchester United Crisis

Pochettino Suffers Historic Debut Defeat

The loss marked a disastrous start to Mauricio Pochettino's tenure, representing the worst debut for a Manchester United manager since player-manager Lal Hilditch suffered an identical 4-0 scoreline against Bolton one hundred years ago. The defeat leaves the relegation-threatened club sitting in 19th place in the Premier League, just a single point above bottom-placed Crystal Palace. Liverpool capitalized on the chaos, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Florian Wirtz scoring, while Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz added late goals to complete the rout.

Controversial Red Card Killed The Match

United players and management were visibly distressed by a contentious early red card shown to Leny Yoro, which Mainoo argued unfairly decided the game before it had truly begun. The midfielder explained that the ball was already with the goalkeeper when Yoro went down, with two Liverpool players sprinting at full speed, making the dismissal an impossibility in his view. Despite the controversial officiating, Mainoo refused to fault his teammates for their effort, noting that they had to accept the pain of the decision and move forward without dwelling on it.

Advertisement

Squad Commits To Backing New Manager

Despite the crushing defeat, Mainoo emphasized that the squad remains fully committed to Mauricio Pochettino, who arrived in Manchester last week after concluding his work with the USMNT. He stated that no one is planning to leave the club and that the players understand the importance of supporting their new manager by working hard in training. The team aims to embrace the reality of their situation while maintaining a united front as they attempt to turn their fortunes around.

Looking Ahead To Brentford And Sporting

Manchester United now faces a quick turnaround, with their next Premier League challenge arriving on Saturday when they host Brentford in an attempt to secure their second league victory of the campaign. Before that domestic clash, the team travels to Portugal for a crucial Champions League match against Sporting CP on Wednesday, seeking to build on their dramatic 3-2 comeback win against Roma. Mainoo expressed readiness to recover quickly from the Anfield defeat, noting that the schedule is unforgiving and the squad must pick themselves up immediately to face these upcoming tests.