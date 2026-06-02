Kostyuk and Andreeva set for French Open semi-final showdown

Marta Kostyuk and Mirra Andreeva will face off in the women's French Open semi-finals, while Alexander Zverev aims to stay on course for his first Grand Slam title.

Marta Kostyuk will face Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva in the women's French Open semi-finals, while Alexander Zverev aims to stay on course for his first Grand Slam title.

Kostyuk held her nerve to overcome compatriot Elina Svitolina in the first all-Ukrainian women's quarter-final at Roland Garros, winning 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 on Tuesday. The 23-year-old Kostyuk extended her unbeaten run on clay this season to 17 matches to reach her first Grand Slam semi-final. Kostyuk dedicated her victory to the people of Ukraine, who were hit by hundreds of Russian drones and dozens of missiles early Tuesday, killing at least 18 people.

Andreeva breezed into her second French Open semi-final earlier in the day with a 6-0, 6-3 rout of Romania's Sorana Cirstea. Zverev, the highest remaining men's seed, is considered the favourite to win the men's title as he bids to cast away the unwanted title of tennis' nearly-man. He has finished runner-up at three majors, including the 2024 French Open, and will meet Spanish teenager Rafael Jodar for a place in the semi-finals later on Tuesday.

Brazilian sensation Joao Fonseca takes on Czech youngster Jakub Mensik in the night session, both players set to make their first Grand Slam quarter-final appearances. Kostyuk and Andreeva will face off in the semi-finals, with the winner set to face either Iga Świątek or Coco Gauff in the final. The women's draw is shaping up to be an exciting one, with several players in contention for the title.

Zverev, meanwhile, will look to stay on course for his first Grand Slam title, but faces a tough challenge from Jodar. The men's draw is also expected to produce a first-time Grand Slam champion, with several young players making their mark on the tournament. The night session will see Fonseca take on Mensik, with both players looking to make a statement in their first Grand Slam quarter-final appearances.

The French Open is shaping up to be an exciting tournament, with several players in contention for the title in both the men's and women's draws. Kostyuk and Andreeva will face off in the semi-finals, with the winner set to face either Świątek or Gauff in the final. Zverev, meanwhile, will look to stay on course for his first Grand Slam title, but faces a tough challenge from Jodar.

The men's draw is also expected to produce a first-time Grand Slam champion, with several young players making their mark on the tournament





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French Open Marta Kostyuk Mirra Andreeva Alexander Zverev Roland Garros

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