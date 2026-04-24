KPMG and EY Demote Equity Partners in Profitability Drive

Major accounting firms KPMG and EY are removing equity partners and reassigning them to salaried roles, signaling a shift towards tighter control over profit distribution and a greater emphasis on performance. This move departs from the traditional practice of asking underperforming partners to retire and reflects a broader trend in the professional services sector.

A significant shift is occurring within the UK branches of major accounting firms KPMG and EY, marking a departure from traditional partnership structures. Historically, underperforming senior partners were typically encouraged to retire, a process viewed as a dignified exit.

However, both firms have begun actively removing members from their equity partnerships – the core group of practitioners who own the firm and directly share in its profits – and reassigning them to roles as 'salaried partners'. This move represents a tightening of control over profit distribution and a re-evaluation of what constitutes partnership within these organizations.

The introduction of the 'salaried partner' rank was initially intended as a means to retain experienced staff by offering the prestige of the 'partner' title without granting access to the lucrative profit-sharing pool reserved for equity partners. This has led to accusations of 'title inflation', where the value and exclusivity of the partner designation are diminished.

However, the recent actions at KPMG and EY demonstrate a more forceful application of this tiered system. At KPMG, where average equity partner pay reached £880,000 last year, several partners have been informed that their equity status would be revoked and replaced with a salaried position. These conversations, often framed as 'career discussions', were, in reality, a means of reducing the number of equity partners.

Some individuals opted to leave the firm altogether, feeling blindsided by the decision, particularly after receiving positive performance reviews and being given no prior warning or opportunity to address perceived shortcomings. The situation highlights a growing emphasis on performance and client generation within these firms. EY has also followed suit, demoting a small number of equity partners to salaried roles since introducing the tiered system in 2022.

The changes at KPMG are further underscored by a restructuring of profit allocation, led by current boss Jon Holt. The firm is now prioritizing partners who actively bring in business, reducing the weight given to tenure. This has resulted in some partners, derisively referred to internally as 'Huncs' (high-units-no-clients), losing equity units and, in some cases, being removed from the equity partnership altogether. These are partners who held significant stakes but did not generate substantial fees.

The overall effect is a 'clearing of house', with senior partners who are not actively engaged with clients being phased out. Since Holt’s appointment in 2021, KPMG has demonstrably increased profit per partner, surpassing both PwC and EY for the first time in over a decade. This success is partly attributed to a deliberate strategy of limiting equity partner promotions, resulting in the smallest partnership in over two decades.

KPMG maintains that all partners are subject to performance management and anticipates further partner promotions in the future, encompassing both salaried and equity roles. The trend reflects a broader shift in the professional services sector, where firms are increasingly focused on maximizing profitability and rewarding those who directly contribute to revenue generation. Law firms have also adopted similar practices, de-equitizing underperforming partners to protect their financial performance





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