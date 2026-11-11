KPMG Finds IFI Offered Settlement to Drop Protected Disclosures

KPMG report confirms Inland Fisheries Ireland attempted to make Francis O'Donnell drop protected disclosures for a severance package, validating part of his wrongdoing allegations.

A damning new report by KPMG has revealed that former Inland Fisheries Ireland chief executive Francis O'Donnell was presented with settlement terms that required him to withdraw protected disclosures alleging misconduct by politicians.

The investigation, commissioned by the Department of Environment, uncovered two distinct versions of severance agreements. One version explicitly demanded the dismissal of protected disclosures in exchange for a financial package, while the other omitted this contentious clause entirely.

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KPMG Validates Wrongdoing Allegations

KPMG confirmed in its findings that Inland Fisheries Ireland made a direct request for Francis O'Donnell to discharge his protected disclosures in lieu of receiving a financial settlement and a professional reference. This specific allegation of wrongdoing was partially upheld by the auditing firm during their review of the case.

The report highlights that Inland Fisheries Ireland provided KPMG with two separate drafts of a settlement agreement. The first version, an undated extract provided by the discloser, contained a clear provision stating that any protected disclosures raised by him would be discharged and did not need to be addressed.

A second version of the agreement, dated February 28, 2025, was provided by the Department of Environment and notably did not include the wording that would have silenced the protected disclosures. KPMG noted that it was not provided with sufficient evidence to understand the context in which the first provision was introduced or subsequently removed.

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The auditing firm concluded that while it could not fully determine the internal context, the existence of the first version of the agreement warranted highlighting. Consequently, KPMG determined that the allegation of wrongdoing on the part of Inland Fisheries Ireland was partially upheld based on the evidence presented.

Divergent Settlement Versions Under Scrutiny

Francis O'Donnell submitted protected disclosures to the Department of Environment in May 2025, detailing concerns regarding governance and potential political interference. The KPMG review focused heavily on whether the agency attempted to use financial leverage to suppress these whistleblowing claims.

The report explicitly states that KPMG understands an agreement was never ultimately reached between Francis O'Donnell and Inland Fisheries Ireland. Therefore, neither the first version of the agreement nor the second version dated February 28, 2025, was ever executed or signed by the parties involved.

KPMG emphasized that the existence of the first version, which sought to nullify protected disclosures, remains a significant finding. The auditors considered it appropriate to highlight this version as presented to them, regardless of the fact that no final contract was finalized.

Other Allegations Not Upheld or Referred to Gardaí

While the core allegation regarding the suppression of disclosures was supported, KPMG did not uphold other claims made by Francis O'Donnell. Specifically, allegations that Inland Fisheries Ireland breached protected disclosure procedures and occupational sick leave protocols were not substantiated by the investigation.

Furthermore, the report notes that certain serious claims were not addressed by KPMG because they had been referred to the Gardaí. These included allegations that Francis O'Donnell was blackmailed by a politician and that there were attempts to block the promotion of an Inland Fisheries Ireland employee.

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Recommendations for Governance and Training

KPMG has issued clear recommendations for the Department of Environment to engage with Inland Fisheries Ireland regarding the provision of guidance. This guidance must address the inclusion of provisions in settlement agreements that may restrict, discourage, or purport to negate protected disclosures.

The report further recommends that Inland Fisheries Ireland review its governance arrangements and template agreements. The goal is to ensure these documents do not contain provisions that could be interpreted as restricting protected disclosures. Appropriate guidance and training must be provided to all personnel involved in employee settlements.

The Department of Environment has indicated that it has accepted the findings of the KPMG report. This acceptance signals a readiness to address the governance gaps identified during the review process and implement the necessary structural changes.

Next Steps for Public Accounts Committee

Details of the KPMG report were recently sent to members of the Dáil Public Accounts Committee. These documents are expected to be a primary focus during the committee's hearing scheduled for Thursday. Lawmakers will likely question the implications of the findings.

Inland Fisheries Ireland stated that it was not in a position to comment at present regarding whether its board or management formally accepted the findings. The agency has declined to provide immediate statements on the specific allegations or the recommended changes.

The referral of certain allegations to the Gardaí suggests that criminal investigations may be ongoing or considered parallel to this administrative review. This adds a layer of complexity to the case and may influence the scope of the Public Accounts Committee's inquiries.

The revelation that a statutory body may have attempted to silence whistleblowers through financial incentives represents a serious breach of public trust. The acceptance of findings by the Department of Environment marks a critical step toward accountability and regulatory compliance within the agency.