KPMG Ireland Moves to New Dublin Headquarters, Confirms No Partner Layoffs and Continued Graduate Recruitment

KPMG Ireland is consolidating its Dublin operations into a new Harcourt Square headquarters, a €100 million investment designed to house up to 3,000 staff. Managing partner Ryan McCarthy discusses hybrid working trends, graduate hiring, workforce stability, and the integration of AI, reaffirming the firm's commitment to training and recruitment despite a modest headcount reduction.

KPMG Ireland is preparing to move into a new state-of-the-art headquarters at Harcourt Square in Dublin, marking a significant shift in its operational strategy. The move, scheduled for October, will consolidate approximately 3,800 to 3,900 staff from 65 dispersed floor plates across the city into a single building with capacity for up to 3,000 workers.

The firm has invested over €100 million gross to fit out the office with advanced technology, an in-house business school, modern dining facilities, flexible meeting spaces, and extensive outdoor terraces offering panoramic city views. Managing partner Ryan McCarthy, who currently has the only dedicated office in the new building, emphasized that while hot desking and hybrid working are now standard, the firm remains committed to being a major employer and trainer of graduates and young professionals.

He expressed a desire to see office attendance rise above the current average of 2.3 days per week, hoping to return to more than three days, and noted that graduates are expected to attend four days weekly to foster mentorship and social integration. Despite a slight workforce reduction from just over 4,000 post-Covid to the current range-a 5-6 percent decrease he attributes to good management-McCarthy confirmed there are no plans to downsize further or let partners go.

He also addressed the role of artificial intelligence, noting KPMG's use of tools like Microsoft Copilot and a new global partnership with Anthropic, while acknowledging challenges such as AI hallucinations that recently affected a published report. The firm, which reports nearly €600 million in annual revenues, aims to hire up to 350 graduates this year, a figure down from a pandemic peak of 450 but still underscoring its position as a leading recruiter and trainer in the Irish professional services market.

The new headquarters symbolizes both a physical and strategic consolidation as KPMG navigates the evolving landscape of work, technology, and talent development





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KPMG Ireland Ryan Mccarthy New Headquarters Harcourt Square Graduate Recruitment Hybrid Working Artificial Intelligence Workforce Professional Services

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