Krakow Gunman Michal O Dies After Killing Six During Far-Right Terror Attack

Polish police confirm the death of Michał O, the 24-year-old gunman responsible for the Krakow mass shooting. This event marks a significant moment in Poland's recent history of violence.

Polish police announced on Sunday that Michał O, a 24-year-old suspect, has died in a hospital following a deadly mass shooting in the city of Krakow. The attacker, who held far-right views, killed six people in the pedestrianized old town square before taking his own life after being shot by law enforcement officers. This incident marks the most lethal mass shooting in Poland in recent memory, prompting an immediate two days of national mourning starting on Sunday.

Chronology of the Krakow Massacre

The violent sequence began in the small town of Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, located 160km northwest of Krakow. Prosecutors suspect Michał O murdered his parents and his 21-year-old sister in their family apartment prior to driving to the major city. Upon arriving in Krakow, he accelerated his vehicle into the crowded main square around 3pm and began firing an automatic weapon at pedestrians. During this spree, he killed four women and two men while wounding 15 additional individuals. The chaos ended when a police officer discharged multiple shots, striking the gunman who was lying on the street. Tragically, both police officers involved in stopping the attacker remain hospitalized for their injuries.

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Far-Right Ideology and Suspect Profile

Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński stated during a press conference that Michał O held very radical and ultranationalistic ideologies. Officials confirmed that the suspect was fascinated by far-right movements and had no prior criminal record. However, he was a registered gun enthusiast who held permits for sporting firearms and owned two registered weapons. He was also a member of a local shooting club. Investigators found military equipment and additional weapons inside his father's car, which was used to transport him to the scene of the crime.

Victim Identification and National Response

Regional Governor Krzysztof Jan Kleczar provided details on the victims, identifying three Polish citizens among the deceased, alongside a man from the United Kingdom and a woman from Austria. The national response was profound, with St Anne's Church in Krakow filling with mourners for a memorial service. In a symbolic gesture of grief, the traditional St Mary's Trumpet Call played from St Mary's Basilica was paused overnight. This is the first time the melody has been missed since the end of the Second World War, highlighting the unprecedented shock felt across the country.

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Legal Proceedings and Terror Investigation

Prosecutors have officially opened an investigation into the murders and attempted murders, classifying the act as a terrorist offence. This legal classification applies to the deaths of the six victims as well as the assault on the police officers. The investigation is examining the full scope of the suspect's preparations and ideological motivations. Authorities are also reviewing the broader context of gun ownership in Poland, where more than 400,000 people hold permits within a population of 37 million. Local officials in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski noted that both the father and son possessed gun permits, having seized seven weapons from the family home.

Impact on European Security and Context

Kacper Rekawek, a senior researcher at the International Centre for Counterterrorism in The Hague, noted that the attacker's appearance and military gear resembled other extreme-right lone actors in Europe. He emphasized that while attempts have occurred before, this event represents a successful attack within Poland. This tragedy follows a series of violent incidents in mid-October in the Mazovia province, where three school attacks occurred within four days using knives and sharp objects. Those earlier incidents were also linked to online glorification of violence and far-right environments, suggesting a concerning pattern of extremism.