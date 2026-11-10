Kristian Jubani Wins Youth Olympics Bronze After Stoppage of Takleef in Dakar

Crumlin boxer Kristian Jubani stopped Iraq's Almohaimen Takleef in the second round to guarantee at least a bronze medal at the Youth Olympics in Dakar, Senegal, and will face Mexico's Alan Jesus Ocampo Cano in Wednesday's semi-finals.

Crumlin boxer Kristian Jubani has guaranteed at least a bronze medal at the Youth Olympics in Dakar, Senegal, after a second-round stoppage victory over Almohaimen Takleef of Iraq in the 50kg quarter-finals on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old southpaw, a European U19 silver medallist, took a trip to the canvas in the opening 20 seconds after tripping on his opponent's foot, but the referee correctly ruled it an accidental slip rather than a foul. Jubani quickly regained his composure and made an electric start, landing straight left hands directly to the body while applying relentless pressure against an opponent who offered little resistance.

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After early success with body shots, Jubani began landing clean punches to the head as well, and the referee issued a standing count to Takleef after the Irish fighter found the mark with a clean one-two. Another one-two combination found the mark just 30 seconds later, knocking back Takleef's head and forcing the referee to intervene again. With the three-standing-count rule in effect, Jubani needed only one more significant punch to stop the fight immediately.

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Jubani landed some heavy punches in the final minute of the first round, but the bell rang before he could force a technical knockout in the opener. The second round saw no change in momentum. Jubani carried his momentum forward with increased confidence and longer combinations, throwing four- and five-punch combinations at his increasingly inactive opponent. Takleef struggled to defend against the sustained assault.

Jubani Secures Quarter-Final Victory

The referee was forced into action again after Jubani feinted low with the right hand before landing a perfect straight left to the head, and this time the fight was waved off. The stoppage awarded Jubani the victory and secured his place in the semi-finals of the 50kg weight class, where he will face Mexico's Alan Jesus Ocampo Cano on Wednesday afternoon for a place in the gold medal match.

Ireland's only previous boxing champion at the Youth Olympics was also in the lowest weight category, when Ryan Burnett took gold in 2010 before going on to win world titles as a professional fighter. After the win, Jubani was clear that he had greater ambitions at the tournament. He said he felt capable of stopping his opponent in the first round but wanted to accumulate valuable rounds instead.

Jubani said: I got the medal, but I'm not here for just the medal, I'm here for the gold. Despite having already secured a medal, his focus remains entirely on winning gold. He expressed a clear ambition to upgrade his current guarantee from bronze to silver, and then to the top of the podium. His progression sets the stage for a high-stakes match against a skilled Mexican opponent, representing a critical juncture in the tournament for the Irish fighter.

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Jubani Aims for Olympic Gold

A win against Alan Jesus Ocampo Cano would place Jubani in the final match for the gold medal. His determination to pursue the highest honor highlights his professional mindset beyond merely collecting medals. This victory marks a significant achievement for Irish boxing at the international youth level. By advancing past the quarter-finals, Jubani has demonstrated his readiness to compete against top global talent.

The result also ensures that Jubani will leave the competition with at least one podium finish for Ireland, the country's only medal of the games at this stage.