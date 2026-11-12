Kristian Jubani wins Youth Olympics boxing silver in Dakar after 3-2 split decision loss

Irish boxer Kristian Jubani, 17, from Crumlin, claimed silver in the men's 50kg final at the Youth Olympics in Dakar, Senegal, losing a 3-2 split decision to India's Ambekar Meetei Lairenlakpam. It is Ireland's only medal of the Games.

Ireland's Kristian Jubani narrowly missed out on Youth Olympics gold in the men's 50kg final in Dakar, Senegal, losing on a 3-2 split decision to India's Ambekar Meetei Lairenlakpam.

The 17-year-old from Crumlin claimed silver, Ireland's only medal of this edition of the Games. The first minute of the contest was frantic, with Lairenlakpam throwing caution to the wind immediately and fighting on the front foot. Jubani weathered the early storm well, firing off jabs and crosses and successfully keeping the fight at long range despite the pressure, sweeping the cards in the first round.

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Indian Boxer Lands Sharp Right

The second started well for the Irish southpaw too, but Lairenlakpam caught him with a sharp right hand a minute in. He then followed up with another that saw the referee issue Jubani with a standing count. Jubani did his best to win back the round on the scorecards, having his best spell of the round directly after the count.

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However, three of the judges favoured the work of the Indian fighter, keeping the outcome uncertain with a round to go. The second round also saw increased physical engagement, including an early shove that sent Jubani to the canvas. While the incident was not ruled a knockdown, it signalled a shift in the bout's intensity. Lairenlakpam landed a powerful one-two combination that resulted in the standing count for Jubani.

The Irish boxer responded with a flurry of hard straight punches in an attempt to regain the judges' favour before the round ended. Two judges scored the round for Jubani, but three preferred Lairenlakpam's aggressive output. Entering the final round, Jubani looked the more fatigued of the pair throughout a close third session, showing visible signs of fatigue from fighting at such a high pace.

Nevertheless, he remained competitive through disciplined footwork and snappy counter-punches on the back foot. Lairenlakpam maintained his relentless pressure for the full nine minutes, while Jubani relied on his superior outboxing and movement. Lairenlakpam's high output style was enough to pip the Dubliner to the gold medal, winning the bout on three of the scorecards, while the last two judges saw the fight in Jubani's favour.

Jubani Adds To Medal Collection

Lairenlakpam entered the final with momentum from three previous one-sided victories and immediately imposed his aggressive, forward-moving style from the opening bell. The final three judges ruled the contest in favour of Lairenlakpam with a two-to-one margin, while two judges favoured Jubani's tactical style. This silver medal adds to a robust collection of accolades for Jubani, who has demonstrated consistent success at major international levels in recent months.

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Earlier this year, he claimed a silver medal at the European Under-19 Championships and secured gold at the Four Nations tournament. His previous major title victory occurred at the European Under-17 Championship in 2025, establishing him as a rising star in amateur boxing. Jubani's path to the gold medal match in Dakar was marked by dominant performances in the earlier stages of the tournament. He advanced to the semifinals with a stoppage victory over Iraq's Almohaimen Takleef in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, he delivered a commanding decision win against Mexico's Alan Jesus Ocampo Cano. These victories demonstrated his ability to handle diverse fighting styles and maintain high performance levels under the pressure of international competition. The progression from youth titles to an Olympic medal highlights his rapid development within the sport. The achievement of winning Ireland's only medal at the Dakar Games underscores the strength of the national boxing program.

Future Senior Opportunities Await

Jubani's ability to reach the final of a Youth Olympics event places him in contention for future senior-level opportunities. The experience gained from competing against elite international opposition in a high-stakes environment will be invaluable for his professional development. Coaches and selectors will likely view this silver medal as a key indicator of his potential to succeed in larger tournaments. Former professional world champion Ryan Burnett remains Ireland's only Youth Olympics boxing gold medallist, winning the 48kg title in 2010.

As Jubani returns home from Senegal, the focus will shift toward his next competitive engagements. The lessons learned from the close loss to Lairenlakpam, particularly regarding energy management and defending against aggressive counters, will likely inform his training regimen. His recent history of winning medals at European and international levels suggests an upward trajectory in his career. The boxing community continues to monitor his progress as he transitions from youth to senior competitions.