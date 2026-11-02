Kristin Jensen Launches Blasta Books to Democratize Cookbook Publishing

Editor Kristin Jensen founded Blasta Books and Nine Bean Rows to give overlooked authors a voice. This initiative challenges traditional publishing barriers through innovative crowdfunding and accessible formats.

Kristin Jensen, a Louth-based freelance editor and writer, has transformed her pandemic-induced reflection into a bold publishing venture. The American-born founder launched Blasta cookery book series and the Nine Bean Rows imprint to champion diverse voices in Irish food culture.

Founding Vision and Startup Strategy

Jensen established Blasta Books to bypass the restrictive standards of traditional publishing houses. Her primary goal is to provide a platform for authors whose culinary stories and expertise had been previously ignored by major industry gatekeepers.

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Overcoming Industry Gatekeeping

The decision to start her own company was directly inspired by the experience of Mexican food blogger Lily Ramirez-Foran. For six years, Ramirez-Foran operated successful cooking classes and supper clubs in Dublin while running her grocery shop, Picado. Despite her expertise, her cookbook proposal faced ten rejections from major publishers. Industry executives claimed Mexican food was too niche and demanded she secure 100,000 social media followers to prove market viability.

Jensen, a cookbook buyer with hundreds of titles in her collection, recognized the injustice facing talented creators like Ramirez-Foran. She observed that the publishing sector remained a closed shop for many individuals who possessed incredible narratives but lacked the financial backing or existing fame required to secure deals. This frustration was compounded by broader conversations about representation in food media.

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Innovative Funding and First Releases

Operating from her home outside Ardee in Co Louth, Jensen devised a model that eliminated the expensive requirement of 100 recipes and costly two-week photo shoots. She launched a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign to finance the debut title, Tacos by Ramirez-Foran. The campaign successfully met its initial funding target of €25,000 within just two days.

By the end of the first month, the campaign had generated a seed fund of €55,000. This capital allowed Jensen to publish four books simultaneously, starting with the launch of Tacos in February 2022. The book became a global success, selling 10,000 copies and remaining one of the imprint's bestsellers. The success validated her hypothesis that readers were eager for authentic, accessible food narratives.

Expanding the Culinary Portfolio

The initial success enabled the launch of a second imprint, Nine Bean Rows, which focuses on a broader spectrum of Irish food culture. The Blasta Books roster expanded quickly with titles such as Hot Fat by the Drogheda-based food writers Russell Alford and Patrick Hanlon, known as The GastroGays.

Other notable releases include The United Nations of Cookies by chef Jess Murphy and Eoin Cluskey, featuring global biscuit recipes. The fourth title, Wok by TV chef Kwanghi Chan, completed the inaugural group. This strategic expansion demonstrates Jensen's commitment to providing sustainable career paths for chefs and writers outside the traditional television chef archetype.