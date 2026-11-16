Kurt Ryan admits to killing Lee Slattery in Limerick. Confessions from former partners reveal he lured Slattery to a derelict estate and shot him.

Kurt Ryan, a 33-year-old resident of Limerick, has pleaded guilty to murdering Lee Slattery in May 2010. The admission concludes a 16-year cold case that ended only after new confessions surfaced in 2021. Ryan admitted to assisting a criminal organization by committing the homicide when he was just 17 years old.

Confessions Reveal Brutal Killing Details

Ryan's former partner testified in court that he confessed to the murder while lying beside her in bed. She stated that Ryan described luring Slattery to a derelict historic building and forcing him to dig his own grave. According to her statement, Ryan said he placed a gun to Slattery's head and pulled the trigger after the victim finished digging.

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A man Ryan befriended while incarcerated at Cloverhill Prison also provided a sworn statement. This witness confirmed that Ryan told him he had arranged to meet Slattery and shot him. Ryan allegedly mentioned his intent to frame another named individual for the crime, further complicating the investigation for over a decade.

Victim Targeted for Refusing to Help

Detective Sergeant Michael Ryan testified that the killing stemmed from a feud between rival criminal organizations in Limerick. Lee Slattery was not involved in organized crime and was a respected member of his community. He was targeted specifically because he refused to help Ryan set up another gang member for an attack.

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The detective explained that on May 27, 2010, Ryan deceived Slattery by claiming he wanted to buy drugs at the Delmege Estate in Knockalisheen Road. Slattery was last seen at 2:28 am telling a friend he was heading to the abandoned stately home. He never returned home to his family in Moylish Crescent.

Forensic Evidence and Legal Proceedings

State Pathologist Professor Marie Cassidy identified severe injuries on Slattery's body, including blunt force trauma to the scalp, eye socket, cheekbone, nose, and teeth. The examination also revealed two fractured ribs and superficial scratches consistent with the body being dragged. Slattery's body was eventually found in a shallow grave at the site.

Kurt Ryan re-arraigned during his trial to plead guilty to a serious offense associated with a criminal organization. He also admitted to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life on May 28, 2010. The maximum sentence for the murder charge is 15 years in prison, while the firearms charge carries a potential life sentence.

Impact on Family and Sentencing Date

Lee Slattery's sister, Lorraine Slattery, described her brother as the heartbeat of their family. She expressed anguish over the uncertainty her family lived with for 16 years and the pain of her niece growing up without her father. She believes others were involved in the conspiracy and hopes all responsible parties are brought to justice.

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Judge Eileen Creedon is scheduled to pass sentence on December 14. The defense noted that Ryan was only 17 years old at the time of the shooting, a factor that may influence the final judgment. The court proceedings confirm the tragic end to the life of a young man who was innocent of any criminal affiliation.