Kyiv Supermarket Shooter Killed by Police After Deadly Rampage

Police in Kyiv fatally shot a man who killed at least five people and injured ten others in a supermarket attack and subsequent hostage situation on Saturday. The assailant, identified as a 58-year-old Moscow native, barricaded himself inside the store after opening fire on the street. Special forces stormed the supermarket to end the standoff.

A violent incident unfolded in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district on Saturday, culminating in a deadly standoff at a supermarket. Authorities reported that police fatally shot a man who had opened fire and subsequently barricaded himself inside the retail establishment.

The rampage resulted in the deaths of at least five individuals, with ten others sustaining injuries and receiving medical treatment. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, via a statement on the Telegram messaging app, confirmed the grim toll and the number of wounded. Sadly, one of the injured, a woman, succumbed to her wounds in the hospital, as announced by Mayor Vitali Klitschko on the same platform.

The national police's special forces were deployed to confront the assailant, who had taken hostages and fired upon an officer during his apprehension. Prior to this tactical intervention, negotiators had made attempts to establish communication with the perpetrator.

The Prosecutor General, Ruslan Kravchenko, identified the shooter as a 58-year-old man with origins in Moscow. Compounding the tragedy, a fire erupted in the Kyiv apartment registered to the suspect.

Kravchenko further detailed that four victims were killed on the street, while one lost their life inside the supermarket, where the assailant brandished an automatic weapon. A graphic image released by authorities depicted a bloodied, prone figure within the store, with a firearm visible nearby, underscoring the severity of the attack.

The circumstances surrounding the initial outbreak of violence and the suspect's motivations remain under investigation, but the incident has sent shockwaves through the capital, highlighting ongoing security concerns.





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Kyiv Shooting Supermarket Attack Hostage Situation Police Intervention Fatalities

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