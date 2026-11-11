Kyra Carusa and HB Køge Secure Women's Champions League Draw Against Leuven

HB Køge climbed to 10th in the Women's Champions League table after Kyra Carusa helped secure a 1-1 draw against Leuven. Lyon topped the group with a 6-0 win over Juventus, while Emily Murphy and Abbie Larkin shone in domestic cup action.

Kyra Carusa played a pivotal role for HB Køge in the Women's Champions League as the Danish side secured a crucial point against Leuven. The match ended in a 1-1 draw on Wednesday night, allowing HB Køge to climb above Inter Milan and Roma into 10th place in the league phase standings. Carusa, who scored twice in the domestic league earlier in the week, played the full 90 minutes for the club as they pursued their title ambitions.

Lyon Dominate Juventus With Six Goal Victory

Meanwhile, Lyon surged to the top of the Champions League table with a comprehensive 6-0 victory over Juventus. Marie-Antoinette Katoto led the offensive charge by scoring two goals in the dominant performance at the Juventus Stadium. The eight-time European champions now hold 10 points from four matches, sitting one point ahead of holders Barcelona.

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Lyon controlled the early stages of the contest but saw their first goal arrive in the 31st minute. A defensive lapse by Juventus and poor handling by goalkeeper Danielle de Jong allowed Katoto to hook in a close-range volley. The French side doubled their lead just four minutes later when Katoto displayed cool finishing skills following some neat footwork. This marked her seventh goal in the competition this season.

Melchie Dumornay extended the advantage before halftime by capitalizing on another defensive error from the Italian side. Teenager Lily Yohannes scored with 10 minutes remaining, and Korbin Shrader added another goal later in the game. Wendie Renard completed the rout by scoring a rebound after Danielle de Jong saved a weak attempted Panenka penalty from Shrader.

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HB Køge Climb Stands After Late Equalizer

HB Køge's resilience was on display as Simone Boye struck in the 82nd minute to salvage the draw at second-bottom Leuven in Belgium. The result was significant for the Danish team, as it moved them up the standings and kept their European campaign alive. Kyra Carusa remained on the pitch for the entire duration, providing defensive stability and experience to a side that has shown remarkable consistency recently.

The victory for Lyon leaves Juventus in eighth place with six points. Barcelona will now look to maintain their 100% record when they welcome the 2025 winners, Arsenal, to the Camp Nou on Thursday. The upcoming fixture will be critical for Barcelona to retain their lead in the highly competitive league phase.

Domestic Cup Success For Murphy And Larkin

In Women's League Cup action, Emily Murphy delivered a stellar performance for Brighton & Hove Albion. Murphy scored two second-half goals to help the Seagulls secure a 3-1 victory over Watford. Caitlin Hayes came off the bench for Brighton during the match, contributing to the team's strong defensive structure in the final third.

Abbie Larkin also found the net for Crystal Palace, converting a penalty in a shootout victory against Tottenham Hotspur. The match ended in a 1-1 draw before penalties, with Palace ultimately winning 5-3 on the spot. Hayley Nolan and Shanade Hopcroft featured for Palace in this high-stakes cup encounter.

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Other domestic results included a goalless draw between Chelsea and Hacken, where Katie McCabe remained an unused substitute. Manchester City secured their first win of the campaign by beating Inter 4-1. Meanwhile, Benfica's clash against Austria Vienna in Lisbon was postponed until Thursday due to the severe effects of Storm Charles.

Impact On National Team Selections

Anna Patten was again absent from the matchday squad as Aston Villa suffered a 4-1 loss to Liverpool. This continued absence has raised concerns for Carla Ward ahead of Ireland's World Cup play-off final against Poland. The fixtures are scheduled for December 1 and December 5, making every performance count for national team selectors.

Elsewhere, Marissa Sheva provided the assist in Sunderland's 3-1 defeat to Birmingham City. Courtney Brosnan was held in reserve as Everton thrashed Durham 6-0. Sophie Whitehouse and Lucia Lobato were unused substitutes in Charlton's 1-0 win over Ipswich, highlighting the depth of talent across the women's league structure.