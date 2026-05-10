La Rochelle secure Top 14 victory over Racing 92, remain in running for play-offs

NOLANN LE GARREC scored 18 points to help guide La Rochelle to a nail-biting 26-24 victory over Racing 92 in Top 14 action on Sunday. The victory left La Rochelle in eighth place in the table on 58 points, just 3pts behind Racing in seventh but six points behind sixth-placed Bordeaux-Begles. With just three matches of the regular season remaining, both teams are still in the running for a push at a top-six finish that would see them progress to the Top 14 play-offs.

NOLANN LE GARREC scored 18 points to help guide La Rochelle to a nail-biting 26-24 victory over Racing 92 in Top 14 action on Sunday.

The victory left La Rochelle in eighth place in the table on 58 points, just 3pts behind Racing in seventh but six points behind sixth-placed Bordeaux-Begles. With just three matches of the regular season remaining, both teams are still in the running for a push at a top-six finish that would see them progress to the Top 14 play-offs.

"If we hadn’t won tonight, the dream of winning the league was over," said La Rochelle’s Irish coach Ronan O’Gara. "But this evening, we’re still alive. I’m happy for the players, who’ve worked well over the last two weeks and have shown their capability to be a great rugby team.





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La Rochelle Racing 92 Top 14 NOLANN LE GARREC Victory Play-Offs Toulouse Racing Bordeaux-Begles Toulon Montauban Stade Francais

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