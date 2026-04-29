Labour Slams Government's Response as 'Not Coherent Plan', Calls for Quick Relief

Labour leader has criticized the Government's ad hoc measures in response to political pressure, calling it a 'whack-a-mole' strategy. She insists there will be no mini-budget, the Government having only allocated €750 million. Legal costs covered for unbuilt children's science centre and dust in ventilation ducts further delay national children's hospital completion.

Labour claims Government playing 'whack-a-mole' with ad hoc measures in response to political pressure, Insisting there would be no mini-budget, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said 'we have taken the strategic approach'.

He added that quick decisive action was needed to provide people with real relief and certainty for the time ahead. However, he criticized the Government's half measures and alleged that public anger grew before any move was taken. €1.1m in legal costs has been covered in relation to unbuilt children's science centre and dust in ventilation ducts further delayed the completion date of national children's hospital.

Sinn Féin leader referred to a potential mini-budget worth of €4 billion or €5 billion but the Government only allocated €750 million with a budget in October. There was no strategy mentioned and it was a 'series of ad hoc measures' that appear to be 'cobbled together in response to political pressure'. She called for something for everybody but what the Sinn Féin leader announced 'could be €4 billion or €5 billion.

The Government had withdrawn energy credits 'without putting any cushion in place for households' and failed to index tax bands. OPW has covered legal costs of €1.1m in relation to unbuilt children's science centre. There are practical steps that can be taken to make a real difference, to lift some of the pressure people are under, to make ends meet. Some candidates can afford bigger houses while others can'





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