Lackan Wind Energy Ltd, Airoshin Wind Energy Ltd, and Michael Rouse have settled a High Court dispute with Energia Customer Solutions Ltd regarding a €3.9 million payment owed under a 2011 power purchase agreement.

A significant legal dispute regarding a €3.9 million financial obligation between two wind energy entities and an energy supplier has reached a resolution through a settlement in the High Court. Lackan Wind Energy Ltd and Airoshin Wind Energy Ltd, along with their founder and director Michael Rouse, had initiated legal proceedings against Energia Customer Solutions Ltd to recover funds they argued were contractually due. The settlement removes the need for a full trial on the merits of the claim, which centered on a 2011 agreement concerning the sale of electricity output from specific wind farm assets.

Origins of the €3.9 Million Legal Claim

The core of the litigation involved a contractual agreement established in 2011 between the plaintiff entities and the defendant, Energia Customer Solutions Ltd. Under the terms of this deal, the defendant agreed to purchase the energy output generated by wind farms owned by or associated with the plaintiffs. These generating assets include Powercon, and potentially Three Trees and/or Enros Wind Farm, although the latter sites are owned by non-parties to the current proceedings. The plaintiffs alleged that Energia failed to pay a specific financial entitlement calculated based on electricity market prices exceeding a predetermined threshold.

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The Upside Sharing Entitlement Mechanism

Key to the plaintiffs' argument was a clause defining an upside sharing entitlement payable to Lackan Wind Energy Ltd and Airoshin Wind Energy Ltd. This mechanism stipulated that if Powercon sold its energy output to Energia, and electricity prices exceeded a particular level, the defendant would be obligated to pay the additional sum. The plaintiffs contended that Powercon successfully sold its output under these conditions, triggering the payment obligation. Despite the energy delivery, the plaintiffs claimed that Energia did not remit the entitlement, which formally fell due for payment in late 2021.

Disputed Contract Validity and Court Proceedings

Michael Rouse, who serves as the founder and director for both Lackan Wind Energy Ltd and Airoshin Wind Energy Ltd, stated during the proceedings that Energia Customer Solutions Ltd had denied the very existence of the 2011 contract. This denial formed a significant barrier to the plaintiffs' attempt to enforce specific performance of the agreement and claim damages for breach of contract. The case was formally admitted to the fast track High Court commercial list in March 2025, signaling a prioritized judicial handling of the commercial dispute.

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Settlement Confirmed by Commercial Court

On Monday, during a session of the Commercial Court, Judge Eileen Roberts was informed by legal representatives that the parties had reached a settlement agreement. Consequently, the legal action could be struck out of the court records, effectively ending the litigation without a judicial ruling on the underlying facts. The dismissal concludes the claim for the €3.9 million judgment, along with the requests for specific performance and damages that had been central to the plaintiffs' initial filing.

Implications for Wind Energy Contract Disputes

The resolution of this case highlights the complexities involved in energy sector contracts, particularly those involving variable pricing structures and upside sharing provisions. For Lackan Wind Energy Ltd and Airoshin Wind Energy Ltd, the settlement provides a definitive end to the legal costs and uncertainty associated with the High Court process. For Energia Customer Solutions Ltd, the outcome avoids a potential precedent-setting judgment regarding their interpretation of contract existence and payment obligations stemming from the 2011 agreement.