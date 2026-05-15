Lady's Island Lake in Ireland's 'ecological crisis' after decades of pollution

Local campaigners have expressed frustration at the lack of information on plans to save Lady's Island Lake, Ireland's largest saltwater lagoon, which turned entirely green last year due to algal growth. The recovery of the lake will take years, and campaigners have questioned the involvement of the strategic oversight group appointed last year.

Local campaigners say they have been left out of plans to save Lady’s Island Lake, Ireland’s largest saltwater lagoon. The recovery of the lake will take years after four decades of ignored pollution, a special meeting to discuss its future has heard.

Campaigners expressed frustration at the lack of information on the plan and its implementation from the strategic oversight group appointed last year to take charge of the rescue. Dr Claire Murphy, spokeswoman for the Save Lady’s Island Lake campaign group, said the community had no knowledge of what actions were planned or prioritized, what the timescale would be, whether the group had enforcement powers or if co-operation would be voluntary.

A 10-acre site in Dublin 6 exposes the depth of Ireland’s planning paralysis. Lady’s Island Lake, a relatively rare coastal lagoon popular with tourists and pilgrims, turned entirely green last year after being gradually smothered by algal growth for more than 40 years. Almost all other life in the lake has died and an Oireachtas environment committee report said it was in ‘ecological crisis’.

Analysis laid the blame on a deluge of nitrogen and phosphates from animal waste and fertilisers from farming and human waste and chemicals from malfunctioning septic tanks. It found nitrogen and phosphate levels were seven times the maximum a lake of its kind would be able to cope with. The funding envisages a five-year project but Eamonn Hore, deputy chief executive of Wexford County Council, said there was no guarantee the lake would be back to health by then.

Senator Hore said the lake should be in a better place in five years but agreed the work would not be complete by then. Water sampling of 13 streams that run into the lake had begun but a year’s worth of sampling would be needed to have a clear picture of the most serious pollution sources.

Most farms in the catchment area had been inspected and 41 per cent of them had been found to be non-compliant with some aspect of environmental management but most of these were minor infringements and the rate was in line with the national average. Thirty septic tanks in the vicinity of the lake had been inspected and 57 per cent failed the quality test. A further 30 were due for testing this month.

Senator Whitmore, a member of the Oireachtas environment committee, expressed concern that there was nothing in the funding or recovery plan about tracking the status of wildlife in the lake. TDs also urged the group to seek 100 per cent upfront funding for septic tank repair and replacement in the area. Current grants do not cover the full cost and are only paid to households after work is carried out.

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Lady's Island Lake Ireland's Largest Saltwater Lagoon Ecological Crisis Pollution Algal Growth Nitrogen And Phosphates Animal Waste Fertilizers Farming Human Waste Septic Tanks Oversight Group Recruitment Sampling Inspections Non-Compliance Funding Upfront Funding Recovery Plan Tracking Wildlife Ecological Crisis Pollution Algal Growth Nitrogen And Phosphates Animal Waste Fertilizers Farming Human Waste Septic Tanks Oversight Group Recruitment Sampling Inspections Non-Compliance Funding Upfront Funding Recovery Plan Tracking Wildlife

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