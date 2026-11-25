Man United goalkeeper Senne Lammens cost Mauricio Pochettino's first win as Sporting Lisbon equalized. A chaotic Champions League match ended 2-2.

Mauricio Pochettino suffered a significant setback in his managerial tenure at Manchester United as the team was held to a 2-2 draw by Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League. The match, played at Estadio Jose Alvalade, featured a chaotic sequence of events that prevented Pochettino from securing his first victory in charge. The result leaves the Red Devils struggling for consistency early in their campaign.

Lammens Error Undoes Save

Senne Lammens transformed from a hero into the cause of frustration by making a critical goalkeeping error. Lammens initially saved a penalty taken by Luis Suarez in the 30th minute, keeping Manchester United in the game. However, just three minutes later, he bundled over Maximiliano Araujo inside the penalty area. Suarez returned to take the spot-kick and converted his second penalty, giving Sporting Lisbon a 1-0 lead before United had even scored. This error directly negated Lammens' earlier heroic save and shifted momentum to the Portuguese side.

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Martinez Penalty and United Response

Lisandro Martinez conceded the first penalty for Manchester United when he clumsily caught Geny Catamo. Bruno Fernandes capitalized on this mistake, scoring from the spot to equalize shortly after the restart. United looked rejuvenated in the second half and took the lead in the 50th minute when a hopeful effort from Fernandes hit a divot outside the six-yard box and flew over Sporting goalkeeper Kaique Pereira. The goal was attributed to luck but provided United with a crucial advantage in the contest.

Controversial Decisions Mar Match

Referee Szymon Marciniak made several errors that influenced the flow of the match. Amad Diallo was wrongly denied a goal in the 40th minute because Marciniak blew his whistle early, preventing VAR intervention. Later, a goal by Patrick Dorgu was ruled out after Marciniak reviewed footage and decided Sergi Altimira's corner was deflected by Dorgu. These decisions frustrated the Manchester United players and coaching staff, who felt the officiating was inconsistent throughout the breathless encounter.

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Stoppage Time Drama and Red Card

The match ended in chaos with Sporting Lisbon equalizing in the 80th minute. Lammens was again culpable, spilling a cross under pressure from Luis Suarez, who acrobatically scored the equalizer. Youri Tielemans received a second yellow card in stoppage time for a challenge, reducing Sporting to ten men. The red card came too late for United, who were unable to capitalize on their numerical advantage in the final moments of the game.

Impact on Pochettino First Win

Man United manager Mauricio Pochettino now faces the task of regaining momentum after this chastening result. The team will look to bounce back when they take on Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday. This match marks the second game of the Premier League campaign for Pochettino, following an initial 4-0 defeat to rivals Liverpool. The team must address their defensive lapses and goalkeeper consistency to achieve their ambitions in both domestic and European competitions.