Land Development Agency to Deliver 253 Affordable Homes in Dublin by 2027

The Land Development Agency (LDA) has announced plans to build 253 new cost-rental apartments in Dublin’s Park West Pointe, with rents set at least 25% below market rates. The development, set for completion by 2027, will include modern amenities and excellent transport links, aiming to provide secure, long-term housing for middle-income residents.

The Land Development Agency (LDA) has unveiled ambitious plans to introduce 253 new homes in Dublin , offering rents that are at least 25 percent below current market rates.

These energy-efficient, A-rated apartments are part of the Park West Pointe development, strategically located between Park West Avenue and Park West Road in Dublin 12. The upcoming phase of the project includes 109 one-bedroom, 115 two-bedroom, and 29 three-bedroom apartments, all set to be completed by the end of 2027. Designed to enhance the quality of life for both current and future residents, Park West Pointe combines modern urban living with essential social infrastructure.

The development is being carried out by Harcourt Developments and, upon completion, will provide a total of 750 homes, ranging in height from eight to 14 storeys. The LDA will finance and own the 253 apartments, ensuring they remain affordable for long-term residents. The project will also feature a range of amenities, including a crèche, retail spaces, internal communal areas, a linear park, and a podium courtyard, fostering a vibrant and well-serviced community.

Situated within the Park West Business Campus, the site is just 2 kilometers from the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre and offers excellent connectivity to Dublin City Centre. The development is adjacent to the Park West and Cherry Orchard train station, providing a quick six-minute journey to Heuston Station and direct access to the North Docks and Grand Canal Dock. The area is also well-connected by bus and high-quality cycling routes, making it an ideal location for commuters.

The 253 new homes are being delivered through the LDA’s Project Tosaigh initiative, a partnership with private homebuilders that provides the necessary financial support to ensure the construction and completion of affordable housing. Once completed, the LDA will own the homes and make them available as cost rental properties. Cost rental is a newer housing model in Ireland, offering secure, long-term rental options with rents at least 25 percent below market rates.

This initiative is designed to support individuals who do not qualify for social housing or other state housing supports but struggle to afford private market rents. The LDA’s commitment to affordable housing is a significant step toward addressing Dublin’s housing crisis, providing much-needed relief for middle-income earners





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Affordable Housing Dublin Land Development Agency Cost Rental Park West Pointe

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