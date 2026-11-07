Norris Takes Pole in Rain-Delayed Sao Paulo Qualifying as Penalties Reshuffle Grid

Lando Norris secured pole position for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in a rain-disrupted qualifying session, while engine penalties for several drivers, including George Russell and Charles Leclerc, significantly reshaped the starting grid.

Lando Norris will start from pole position for McLaren in Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix after a qualifying session disrupted by torrential rain at Interlagos on Saturday.

The Briton, last year's world champion, mastered the treacherous wet conditions to secure the top spot. Newly crowned 2026 champion Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes will line up alongside Norris on the front row. Although George Russell set the second-fastest time on track, he will drop five places on the grid due to an engine component change in his Mercedes. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who posted the fourth-fastest time, will move back 10 places after taking a new internal combustion engine.

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Penalties Push Hamilton And Verstappen Back

He joins his British teammate Lewis Hamilton and Dutchman Max Verstappen of Red Bull at the back of the grid, as all three had their entire power units replaced. The qualifying session began with a 90-minute delay and was extended by nearly two and a half hours due to the downpour. Interlagos was awash with streams of water flooding across the track, creating conditions that Russell described as crazy and dangerous.

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Russell expressed frustration with his Mercedes team after being instructed to back off during his final quick lap, a decision that cost him the outright fastest time. He insisted that his aborted run was the pole lap and believed that simply finishing the lap would have secured the top spot. The rain was closing in, and Russell felt the team made a misjudgment by not allowing him to complete the attempt.

He noted that while he loves driving in the rain, the level of water on the track made the risk of a horrific incident extremely high, questioning the safety of continuing if it had been a race scenario. With the penalties applied, Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson will start third, and Audi driver Nico Hülkenberg moves up to fourth.

Mercedes Eye Constructors Title In Brazil

Verstappen, who opted not to set a lap time in the first qualifying segment to conserve tires, will start from 21st position. Hamilton, who suffered a problem with his internal combustion engine during final practice, is set to start from 20th. Mercedes is positioned to close out the constructors' championship on Sunday.

The team will clinch the title if they outscore Ferrari by three points in Brazil, marking their first double championship since 2020 and their ninth constructors' title in history. Ferrari's power deficit appeared exposed at Interlagos, though the expected wet conditions for the race may negate that disadvantage. Leclerc's teammate Lewis Hamilton also struggles with similar issues but has a strong history of recovering from low grid positions in Brazil.

Verstappen Confident Despite Low Grid Spot

Max Verstappen remains confident despite starting 21st, citing his superb form in wet conditions at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace. In 2016, he recovered from 16th to third, while last year he took third after starting from the pit lane. He also won from 17th on the grid in 2024, demonstrating his ability to navigate the challenging circuit.

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Lewis Hamilton has a similar record in Brazil, having come back twice in the same weekend in 2021 to finish fifth in the sprint and win the race. However, he likely faces a tougher task this time due to Ferrari's power deficit, unless the rain returns to level the playing field. The race is scheduled for 5pm on Sunday, with wet weather expected to play a decisive role.

McLaren Upgrade Boosts Team Confidence

McLaren's new front wing upgrade, designed to address the balance of their current model and look toward their 2027 car, proved beneficial. Norris noted that the development provided a confidence booster for the team, who have caught up significantly since the start of the season. Brazilian driver Rafael Câmara made a good showing on his F1 debut, reaching Q2 before crashing out late in the session.

Câmara, the Brazilian Ferrari junior driver replacing Esteban Ocon at Haas for the remainder of the season, advanced into the second qualifying segment at his home grand prix but crashed out late, ending his day. Cadillac's Sergio Pérez also took a full set of new engine components and will start from the back of the grid.

With the grid heavily mixed due to penalties and the forecast for rain, the race on Sunday remains wide open from the front to the very back of the field. Norris expressed confidence in the wet, stating he would be happier if it rained in the morning, as he feels his pace in dry conditions has been lacking.

The outcome will likely depend on who can best manage the wet track conditions and capitalize on the opportunities presented by the chaotic starting lineup.