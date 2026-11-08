Norris wins São Paulo Grand Prix as Mercedes clinch constructors' championship

Lando Norris won the São Paulo Grand Prix after Kimi Antonelli spun out of the lead, while Mercedes sealed the constructors' title with three rounds to spare.

Lando Norris won the São Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos after new world champion Kimi Antonelli spun out of the lead in slippery conditions. Norris crossed the line 14.6 seconds ahead of Max Verstappen, with Red Bull team-mate Isack Hadjar third.

Mercedes Clinch Constructors Championship

Mercedes clinched the constructors' championship with three rounds to spare. Antonelli had jumped pole-sitter Norris during a damp start. But the Italian struggled with tyre problems after his first pit stop, appearing to be due to an imbalance in tyre temperatures. He went off track twice, allowing Norris into a lead he never surrendered.

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Mercedes sealed their ninth constructors' title and their first drivers' and constructors' double since Lewis Hamilton took the championship in 2020. They needed to outscore second-placed Ferrari by just three points in Brazil and comfortably closed out the championship. It caps a remarkable season for Mercedes, dominant for the opening half of the year. They won the opening six races and have taken 12 wins in total from 20 meetings, with Antonelli scoring nine and Russell three.

Reliability has been their only real weakness under the new regulations. Norris masterfully claimed pole in soaking conditions on Saturday, pipping Russell before his compatriot's five-place grid drop for an engine penalty. Russell was furious with Mercedes after believing their order for him to abort his final flying lap cost him pole.

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Antonelli had a moment of fortune on his way to the grid, skidding across the grass and narrowly avoiding the barriers before hauling his Mercedes out of the mud. Behind the front row was a jumbled order: Liam Lawson third, Nico Hulkenberg fourth ahead of Hadjar and Ollie Bearman. Antonelli jumped Norris on the short run down to turn one, but the McLaren man was then undone by Lawson at turn two.

Hamilton and Verstappen Battle Back

Hamilton began 20th after engine woe on Saturday, with Charles Leclerc 14th after his own penalty. Verstappen started 21st after taking a full raft of new engine components. Hamilton soared up to ninth by the end of lap one, steaming down the outside off the line past a string of cars including team-mate Leclerc.

His 400th Grand Prix start came at the end of a week when he launched fierce criticism of Leclerc, questioning the Monégasque's mentality after a first-lap overtake on him in Mexico. The Ferrari pair say their issues are over after showdown talks with boss Fred Vasseur. Verstappen started sedately but soon ignited with a string of sensational overtakes as he cruised up behind Hamilton.

The two great rivals, with 11 titles between them, duelled on the exit of Curva da Juncao, but Hamilton had no answer as the Dutchman piled through. The Ferrari war was back in the spotlight on lap 10 as Leclerc cruised up to Hamilton, who was complaining about his tyres. Neither gave an inch, but Hamilton appeared to have taken life out of his wheels as Leclerc got the move done.

To add insult, Hamilton was then breezed past by old foe Fernando Alonso in the lowly Aston Martin. Out front, Antonelli had stormed eight seconds clear with Norris back in second and Russell up to third. Hamilton pulled the trigger on soft tyres on lap 15 and was motoring as the pack followed suit.

Norris and Russell went first of the leaders, but Russell suffered an extraordinary spin on the narrow pit exit, just keeping it out of the barrier as he slipped to eighth. Antonelli and Verstappen pitted the following lap, but Norris was all over the leader having slashed the gap. The world champion told Mercedes something weird was wrong with his car. The Italian spectacularly spun off at turn one as Norris seized the lead.

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Antonelli Spins Out Losing Lead

Hadjar also piled through amid Antonelli's struggles as Verstappen emerged in his mirrors. Antonelli was off again on lap 24, with Verstappen marching past, but Mercedes told their complaining driver his issue was simply tyre temperature. The leading pack all stopped again, Norris retaining his healthy lead. But there was a twist as the heavens opened again.

Russell pitted first and gained ground, but Hamilton spun down the main straight, clipping the barrier, as he made his way in. Russell was now on the back of Antonelli, who will be investigated for an unsafe pit release, and the world champion was told to let his team-mate through. Norris held firm to claim back-to-back wins in São Paulo.

Verstappen's drive from 21st to second ranks among his best comebacks at a track where he has already delivered mighty performances. In 2016 he came back from 16th to third in the wet, last year he took third from the pit lane and in 2025 he won from 17th. Antonelli's fifth place and Russell's fourth ensured Mercedes sealed the constructors' title.

The achievement is the culmination of a remarkable season, having developed the best car and engine for the complex new regulations of 2026, an advantage they made the most of. McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull developed their cars strongly to come back at them, with all three taking wins, but Mercedes remained operationally strong and continued to maximise their return. Reliability has been their only real weakness, perhaps expected given the new regulations.

Norris Wins With Precise McLaren Drive

For Norris and McLaren the victory represents a real result, delivered with impressive precision as their final set of upgrades, notably the front wing, appear to have paid off. Norris had shown great pace in qualifying with pole and proved the car had similar form in race pace. It is his third win this season, his second win in a row in Brazil and the 14th of his career.

Another affirmation that while the title is gone, he is still determined to make a decent fist of every opportunity and that with wins still on the table, McLaren can still be in the fight with Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari as they look to 2027. George Russell drove well but for his spin on exiting the pit lane, which was costly. Oscar Piastri finished sixth, with Charles Leclerc seventh and Lewis Hamilton ninth.

Hamilton's eventful race came from 20th on the grid and included a spin down the main straight as he clipped the barrier on his way in for wet tyres.