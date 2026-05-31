Lara Gillespie Claims Second Consecutive Podium at Giro d'Italia Women

Irish cyclist Lara Gillespie finishes second on stage two of the Giro d'Italia Women, moving to second overall. She praises her team despite missing the win. Meanwhile, Adam Rafferty takes second overall in the Peace Race.

Irish cyclist Lara Gillespie of UAE Team ADQ has continued her impressive form at the Giro d'Italia Women, securing a second-place finish on stage two on Sunday.

The 156-kilometer stage from Roncade to Caorle ended in a sprint finish, where Gillespie was narrowly beaten by race leader Elisa Balsamo of Italy. This result marks Gillespie's second consecutive runner-up spot in the race, following her promotion to second on the opening stage after original winner Lorena Wiebes was disqualified for her bike being underweight.

Gillespie expressed pride in her team's performance despite the near miss, stating that her teammates did an incredible job throughout the day and that she was disappointed not to reward their hard work with a victory. She also admitted to suffering in the heat and having to dig deep to stay in contention, but was proud to fight for the win once again.

The disqualification of Lorena Wiebes has been a talking point, as her bike was found to be 20 grams under the 6.8-kilogram weight limit imposed by the UCI. Wiebes' team has disputed the ruling and indicated they will challenge it legally. For Gillespie, the outcome has elevated her to second overall in the general classification, now eight seconds behind Balsamo after time bonuses on Sunday's stage.

She started the day four seconds back but gained a bonus for her second-place finish. The Irish rider, who hails from Enniskerry, is building towards the Tour de France Femmes later this season, where she hopes to claim a stage win after finishing third on stage four last year in her debut at the event.

Her strong performances in the Giro are expected to boost her confidence and morale, especially if she can secure a stage win in the remaining days. Upcoming stages, including Monday's race to Buja and Friday's contest in Brescello, are likely to end in bunch sprints, offering further opportunities for Gillespie. In other Irish cycling news, Adam Rafferty of Hagens Berman Jayco finished an excellent second overall in the Peace Race, one of the most prestigious events for under-23 riders.

Rafferty placed second on Saturday's mountain stage to the summit finish at Dlouhé Stráně and repeated that result on Sunday's final stage to Šternberk. This achievement underscores the rising talent in Irish cycling and adds to a positive week for the country's riders. Gillespie's continued success at the elite level, combined with Rafferty's performance, highlights the depth of Irish cycling talent on the international stage.

As the Giro d'Italia Women progresses, all eyes will be on Gillespie to see if she can convert her consistency into a stage victory





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Lara Gillespie Giro D'italia Women Cycling Irish Cyclist Adam Rafferty

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