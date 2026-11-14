Lara Gillespie Named Sportswoman of October for Cycling Achievements

Irish cyclist Lara Gillespie is awarded Sportswoman of the Month for October after becoming the nation's first double world track champion at the Shanghai event. This accolade recognizes her historic gold and silver medals, solidifying her status as Ireland's most successful female cyclist across all surfaces.

Irish cyclist Lara Gillespie has been named Sports woman of the Month for October, a prestigious recognition that cements her position among the most decorated female athletes in the nation's history. The judges of the annual awards have placed her in an exclusive category of competitors characterized by relentless consistency, joining the ranks of legendary figures such as Katie Taylor, Nina Carberry, Leona Maguire, Rachael Blackmore, and Katie-George Dunlevy.

Historic Double Gold in Shanghai

The primary catalyst for this October honor was Gillespie's groundbreaking performance at the World Track Championships held in Shanghai earlier this month. She secured a gold medal in the points race, thereby becoming the very first Irish cyclist, regardless of gender, to achieve the status of a double world champion. This victory added a second layer of historical significance to her career, following her triumph in the same event the previous year, which had already made her the first Irish woman to win a world track title in any discipline.

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Her medal haul in Shanghai was not limited to the single gold event. As she departed China, she carried home an additional silver medal from the scratch race. This combined result on the global stage was the immediate trigger for the judges to bestow this specific monthly award, marking her as a definitive history-maker in Irish cycling.

A Consistent Record of Career Firsts

While the World Track Championships provided the focal point for October, the decision was informed by a year-long trajectory of unprecedented achievements. The judges could have reasonably selected her for March, a month when she secured the biggest road victory of her career by winning the prestigious Le Samyn one-day race in Belgium. By June, her resume had further expanded with a fourth-place finish in the points classification at the Giro d'Italia and her third national road championship title, which included the time trial crown.

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A particularly notable milestone occurred when she became the first Irish rider, male or female, to complete all three major women's stage races. She successfully finished the Giro d'Italia, the Tour de France, and the Vuelta de España, a feat that demonstrated her exceptional versatility and endurance across different racing surfaces and terrains.

Leading the National Rankings

The breadth of her success extended to the UCI Women's World Tour, where earlier in the month she finished second overall at the Tour of Chongming Island. This result represented the best general classification finish of her career on the World Tour level, further validating the judges' confidence in her ability to compete at the highest international tier consistently.

According to Malachy Clerkin, who interviewed Gillespie last month, she is comfortably the most successful female cyclist Ireland has ever produced, regardless of the surface under her wheels. This authoritative assessment from a respected cycling commentator underscores her transition from a promising talent to an indisputable leading name in the sport.

Future Outlook and Olympic Aspirations

Gillespie has already begun her training regimen for 2027, demonstrating a professional commitment to sustained excellence. However, it is widely anticipated that her focus will increasingly center on the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028, where she will aim to bring further glory to Irish cycling on the biggest global stage.

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For the awards committee, her inclusion in the Sportswoman of the Month for October serves as a reassurance of future success. Her ability to sparkle across multiple months ensures that she remains a central figure in the national sporting narrative, joining a distinguished list of previous winners including Lauren Walsh, Michelle Clarke, and Katie Taylor.