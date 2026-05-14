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Rory McIlroy tends to his toe during his practice round at Aronimink on Wednesday ahead of the PGA Championship. After his week in Pennsylvania, Philip Reid will probably come home as a fully qualified chiropodist, so much has he learned about toe issues.

The good news is that, Rory McIlroy reporting no ill effects from – look away now if you’re eating your breakfast – removing the nail from the little digit on his right foot and bursting a blister, so he’s all set for, and “true to form, he still believes”. While Europe’s Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald is also in the field, his American counterpart Jim Furyk is not.

He has a busy enough diary for May, though, withUlster are currently eighth and need a win over Glasgow Warriors tomorrow to seal their spot in the playoffs – although a win in Saturday week’s Challenge Cup final would earn them a place in next season’s Champions Cup.in Leinster’s game against Ulster last month prompted Nathan Johns to do a little digging in to the art. Prendergast, as opposed to the likes of Ronan O’Gara and Johnny Sexton in the past, now uses a telescopic tee.

Why did he change from the lower version? How Sam Prendergast’s tee illustrates wider debate within world of kickingGAA taking legal action against an anti-immigration campaigner A year on from the skorts shambles, camogie is in bother again, this time GPA chief executive Tom Parsons criticising the association over– without finalists Wexford or Dublin being consulted.

“You would think they would have learned from the skorts campaign,” he said.. “The standard might not rival what we’re watching in Munster, but the permutations are pretty dazzling,” he writes, this weekend’s games set to “define seasons”. In football, the battle for the Scottish and English league titles was extended on Wednesday night, Celtic beating Falkirk withTV Watch: Coverage of the US PGA Championship gets under way at 12.30pm today and carries on until midnight (Sky Sports Golf).

And at 7pm on TNT Sports 1, there’s the FA Youth Cup final between best buddies Manchester City and Manchester United. Review: This new Dublin 8 spot is now my favourite restauran





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rory Mcilroy PGA Championship Philip Reid Toe Issues Luke Donald Jim Furyk Ulster Glasgow Warriors Challenge Cup Final Nathan Johns Sam Prendergast Camogie GPA Tom Parsons Skorts Shambles Munster Scottish League Titles English League Titles Celtic Falkirk Manchester City Manchester United Dublin 8 Spot

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