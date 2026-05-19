Latest RTÉ Controversy: Media Minister Demands Answers on Presenter's Pay, Cabinet Approves Legislation

The public broadcaster, RTÉ, is facing a new controversy as Media Minister Patrick O’Donovan demands answers on why presenter Derek Mooney wasn’t on the broadcaster’s highest earners list and was classified as a producer, despite being one of the highest-paid on-air talents since 2020. The Minister also wishes to discuss the pay of Claire Byrne and Ray D’Arcy after they left Radio One. Meanwhile, the Cabinet approved legislation to bring RTÉ under the remit of the Comptroller & Auditor General, enhancing transparency and accountability in the broadcaster.

This comes as the public broadcaster is before the Oireachtas Media Committee on Wednesday to speak about pensions, but it’s expected the latest controversy will dominate discussions.

Media Minister Patrick O’Donovan is meeting with this evening, demanding answers to why presenter Derek Mooney wasn’t on the broadcaster’s highest earners list, and was classified as a producer. This is despite the Back from the Brink presenter being at least the ninth highest-paid on-air talent since 2020. RTÉ updated the list last week to include Mr Mooney, saying he hadn’t originally been included as he is classified as a producer.

The broadcaster said it revised the list after it ‘reconsidered what constitutes a presenter’ as director-general Kevin Bakhurst said ‘most people know Derek as a presenter, even if the majority of his work is as an executive producer’. The Media Minister said he also wished to ‘flesh out’ why Claire Byrne and Ray D’Arcy were paid almost €100,000 after they left Radio One in his meeting with Mr Bakhurst and board member Terence O’Rourke at the Department of Communications.

This meeting came after the Cabinet approved legislation on Tuesday to bring the national broadcaster under the remit of the Comptroller & Auditor General. This change has been long-awaited and hasn’t come as a direct consequence of RTÉ’s latest payment scandal. Minister O’Donovan said the amendment to the Broadcasting Bill will ‘enhance transparency, accountability and value-for-money’ in RTE and TG4.

Under the legislation, RTÉ and TG4 will be required to prepare three-year statements of strategy, as opposed to the previous five-year requirement. Coimisiún na Meán will also carry out annual performance reviews for the broadcasters. The Bill also provides for additional reporting obligations on RTÉ and TG4 in respect of employee and contractor remuneration and commissioning activities.

This will include that the broadcaster disclose information on the remuneration of staff and relevant contractors in monetary bands which shall be determined by the Minister. The Bill would also ensure that any European works levy on streaming services may only be imposed by Coimisiun na Mean following a ministerial direction. Mr O’Donovan said: ‘RTE needs to demonstrate the very highest standards of corporate governance.

To that end, the Bill will strengthen the legislative underpinning for the governance of both RTE and TG4. ’ A report on the pre-legislative scrutiny of the Bill will go before the Dáil on Thursday. Tánaiste Simon Harris said there appears to be ‘an upstairs-downstairs’ situation in RTE and said fairness and transparency were needed to ensure ‘we don’t have Groundhog Day’.

He said: ‘I think there’s a lot of hard work and decent people in RTÉ who will feel let down by this latest set of revelations. I don’t want to push to personalise it to anyone, because I think that serves no purpose, but it’s beginning to look like there’s a little bit of an upstairs-downstairs situation going on in RTÉ, that certain producers can be over here, and that’s not fair. It’s not fair in any organisation.

’ Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald said the Government’s failure to act decisively allowed bad behaviour and the culture of entitlement at RTÉ to continue. Speaking during Leaders’ Questions, she told the Taoiseach: ‘Just three years on from the financial scandals that rocked RTÉ, the state broadcaster is once again embroiled in controversy





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RTÉ Controversy Payment Scandal Highest Earners List Presenter Producer Legislation Corporate Governance Transparency Accountability Value-For-Money Cabinet Comptroller & Auditor General Pre-Legislative Scrutiny Dáil Tánaiste Simon Harris Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou Mcdonald Government Financial Scandals State Broadcaster Entitlement Fairness Transparency Accuracy Groundhog Day

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