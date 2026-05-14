Prime minister of Latvia Evika Siliņa resigned after her coaltion partner withdrew support over the Baltic country's response to drones crashing near the Russian boarder. Siliņa fired defence minister Andris Sprūds at the weekend after several incidents of Ukrainian drones crashing in the far east of Latvia. Sprūds' Progressive party then indicated it would no longer support the government.

Prime minister Evika Siliņa resigned after her coaltion partner withdrew support over the Baltic country's response to drones crashing near the Russian boarder. Siliņa fired defence minister Andris Sprūds at the weekend after several incidents of Ukrainian drones crashing in the far east of Latvia .

The Progressive party then indicated it would no longer support the government. An IT project to allow bank cards to be used on public transport set to run €41m over budget. Wes Streeting resigns as British health secretary after “losing confidence” in Keir Starmer. Latvia is one of Nato's most important frontline states, bordering both Russia and Belarus, and has been increasing its defence spending dramatically.

It is forecast to come close to Nato's 2035 target of spending 5 per cent of GDP on defence already this year as it seeks to deter Moscow. The Latvian government has poured significant resources into drone warfare, backing multiple start-ups for both offensive and defensive capabilities. But it has been embarrassed by several Ukrainian drones crashing in eastern Latvia in recent months, as they also have done in neighbouring Estonia and Lithuania.

Ukraine's foreign minister has blamed Russian electronic interference for the crashes, which have exacerbated tensions between Kyiv and the Baltic states, who have criticised president Volodymyr Zelenskiy for warning that Siliņa said at the weekend that Sprūds had lost her and the public's trust by not deploying anti-drone equipment fast enough, and proposed replacing him with a professional military officer. Both Rinkēvičs and former presidents have warned that Latvia can ill-afford political chaos at a time when worries about Russian president Vladimir Putin's intentions towards testing Nato are once again rising in frontline states.

Several Baltic diplomats have warned that Putin could be tempted to step up his provocations while US president Donald Trump is in office and before other European countries increase their own defence spending. A cruise ship confined in France after suspected “stomach flu” death allowed to resume operations. Clare goalkeeper's save to win Munster under-20 title tops ESPN's daily sports moments





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Latvia Prime Minister Resignation Drones Ukrainian Russian Baltic Nato Defence Spending Tensions Crash Electronic Interference Tempted Providences Increase Defence Stomach Flu Sports

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