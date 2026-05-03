Laura Fox Details Beautiful Wedding Day and Upcoming 2FM Role with Katja Mia

2FM presenter Laura Fox has revealed details of her wedding to Brian, held in Dublin City Hall, with a larger celebration planned for Rome. She also discussed her excitement about co-hosting the drivetime slot with Katja Mia, who is also getting married this year.

Laura Fox , the popular 2FM presenter, has shared heartwarming details about her recent wedding to her partner Brian. The intimate ceremony took place last week in the historic Dublin City Hall, surrounded by a close circle of family and cherished friends.

This initial celebration is just the first part of their wedding festivities, with a larger, more expansive celebration planned for the romantic city of Rome later this summer. Fox described the day as remarkably relaxed and enjoyable, exceeding even her own expectations. She admitted to being typically calm due to the demands of her profession in live radio and television, but even she was surprised by her level of composure on her wedding day.

A touching moment occurred when her bridesmaid expressed concern, noting Fox’s unusually serene state and suggesting she might be under-stressed. Fox emphasized the profound joy of having all her loved ones gathered in one place, solely to celebrate her and Brian’s union. She confessed that while she had often heard others describe their wedding day as the best of their lives, she hadn’t fully grasped the sentiment until experiencing it herself.

The atmosphere was described as ‘gorgeous’, filled with warmth and affection. Fox also playfully admitted to enjoying being the center of attention, a sentiment that added to the overall happiness of the occasion. Interestingly, Fox isn’t the only 2FM personality preparing to walk down the aisle. Her colleague, Katja Mia, is also set to marry this year, creating a shared excitement within the station.

The pair are poised to take over the coveted drivetime slot on 2FM starting Tuesday, May 5th, a professional milestone they both describe as a dream come true, building on an already strong friendship. The connection between Fox and Mia extends beyond their professional lives. They first met in 2019 and immediately formed a strong bond, nurtured through their shared experience on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ and continued through regular lunches and coffee dates.

They had already been supportive friends, attending each other’s pre-wedding events, before the opportunity to collaborate on air arose. Mia highlighted the parallel paths their careers have taken over the past few years, emphasizing a mutual respect that predates their working relationship. The two brides have found comfort and support in each other throughout the wedding planning process, sharing experiences from engagement parties to dress shopping and guest list creation.

Mia’s legal ceremony is scheduled for this month, continuing the timeline of celebrations that began with Fox’s Dublin City Hall wedding. Both women have expressed gratitude for the support they’ve received from each other, even before their professional partnership was solidified. The shared experience of planning their weddings has strengthened their friendship and created a unique bond as they embark on this new chapter in their lives





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