Laura Nolan Prepares for Wedding and Celebrates Major Milestones

Laura Nolan is busy preparing for her wedding to Matthew MacNabb at Kilkea Castle while also celebrating other major life milestones. This article details the final wedding preparations, including dress fittings, and also the recent sale agreed on a new home. The excitement comes after the dancer's success on Dancing with the Stars.

Laura Nolan is in the midst of a whirlwind of exciting events, putting the final touches on her upcoming wedding to Matthew MacNabb at Kilkea Castle in two months. The couple is preparing to celebrate their special day with close friends and family, including several familiar faces from Dancing with the Stars, such as Paudie Moloney, Rhys McClenaghan, and Niamh Kavanagh.

Laura shared her excitement at the launch of the Platinum VIP Style Awards, expressing how she can now fully focus on the wedding preparations after being immersed in the demands of Dancing with the Stars. She mentioned completing her wedding website and is on track to send out official invitations. With the major details largely finalized, she is eagerly anticipating the smaller, yet equally thrilling aspects, such as the flowers and the cake. \One significant milestone includes collecting her wedding dress from Verona Bridal, an emotional moment marked by the surreal feeling of trying on two gowns for the big day. She described the experience as deeply moving, noting the unique emotion attached to a wedding dress compared to the numerous dancing and glam dresses she has worn over the years. Her mother's reaction, filled with tears, underscored the significance of this special moment. Additionally, Laura is making the most of each individual moment, acknowledging the advice she received to cherish the planning stages and the day itself. The collection of her dress felt like a cherished memory from her childhood. Beyond the wedding preparations, Laura and Matthew have also reached another major milestone by going sale agreed on a home. While cautiously optimistic, she expressed their delight at finding a place they love and feels that everything is happening at the perfect time for them.\Adding to her joy, Laura recently reached the final of Dancing with the Stars for the second time. She expressed her surprise and delight at making it to the final, admitting that she wouldn't have believed it at the start of the season. She commended her dance partner, Paudie Moloney, for his continuous improvement throughout the weeks, and the affection he garnered from the public. Laura cherishes the show and described the experience of being a part of it again as truly special, especially for Paudie, who will also be a guest at her wedding and is expected to showcase some of his dance moves. This period is clearly a series of significant and happy occasions for Laura and Matthew, marking a new chapter in their lives with both personal and professional successes. Furthermore, people are invited to cast their vote in the Platinum VIP Style Awards this year





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