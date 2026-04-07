Laura Nolan Prepares for Wedding and Celebrates New Home

Dancer Laura Nolan is excitedly preparing for her wedding to Matthew MacNabb at Kilkea Castle, with Dancing with the Stars alumni among the guests. She also celebrates the sale agreed on a new home and reflects on her recent success on Dancing with the Stars.

Laura Nolan is in the midst of a whirlwind of exciting life events, currently putting the finishing touches on her highly anticipated wedding day. The professional dancer and her fiancé, Matthew MacNabb, are set to exchange vows at the historic Kilkea Castle in just two months, surrounded by their closest friends and family.

The guest list promises to be a star-studded affair, including familiar faces from the world of Irish entertainment, such as fellow Dancing with the Stars alumni Paudie Moloney, Rhys McClenaghan, and Niamh Kavanagh. Laura shared her excitement at the launch of the Platinum VIP Style Awards, revealing the recent progress on her wedding preparations. Her schedule had been packed, leaving her little time to focus on wedding planning, but now, with the finale of Dancing with the Stars behind her, she can fully immerse herself in the joyful anticipation of her big day. Invitations will be dispatched shortly, while many significant details are already finalized. \One of the most emotional milestones in the wedding preparations was the collection of her wedding dress from Verona Bridal. Laura was deeply moved by the experience, describing it as surreal. She chose two gowns for the special day. The experience of trying on the dresses, especially when she added the veil, brought a flood of tears from her mother. Having spent years in glamorous dance costumes, Laura found the wedding dress experience unique. She says she is savoring every moment of this special time. Besides the wedding, Laura and Matthew have also achieved another major life goal: they have gone sale agreed on a new home. She expressed their delight in finding a place they love, emphasizing that everything seems to be falling into place at the perfect time. The sale agreement reflects the positive developments in their lives. However, she cautiously stated that they haven't officially secured the house yet. \Reflecting on the recent Dancing with the Stars season, Laura expressed her immense delight in reaching the final for the second time. She admits that she wouldn't have believed it at the start of the season. She was particularly proud of her dance partner, Paudie Moloney, whose performance improved week after week, capturing the hearts of the audience. The entire Dancing with the Stars journey was special to Laura, and she is thrilled that Paudie will be among those celebrating her wedding. She looks forward to seeing him showcase some of his newly learned dance moves on the dance floor. This exciting chapter in Laura’s life also invites viewers to participate in this year’s Platinum VIP Style Awards. She's navigating a life filled with love, new beginnings, and unforgettable moments





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