Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling Welcome Second Child

Irish TV presenter Laura Whitmore and Scottish comedian Iain Stirling have welcomed their second baby, a sibling to their daughter born in 2021. The birth came earlier than expected, with Whitmore announcing the arrival on social media with a playful reference to her Love Island hosting days. The couple, who married in 2020, are keeping the newborn's name private. Celebrity friends quickly flooded their posts with congratulations.

Laura Whitmore , the Irish television presenter and former host of Love Island , has welcomed her second child with husband Iain Stirling . The couple, who married in 2020, already share a daughter born in March 2021.

Whitmore announced the arrival of their newborn via social media, posting a touching photograph that showed the infant's hand resting on her chest. In her caption, she playfully referenced the popular reality show she once hosted, writing, A new player has entered the game!

She detailed how the birth came unexpectedly early and with dramatic flair, noting that a carefully prepared five-hour birthing playlist was barely used, with only about three songs playing before she ended up listening to it after the delivery. She described the early days enjoying the baby's smells, coping with lack of sleep, and cherishing the baby's scrumptious hands and wrists.

Her post quickly attracted an outpouring of congratulations from celebrity friends, including singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Outlander actress Caitriona Balfe, and former Love Island star Shaughna Phillips. Meanwhile, her husband, Scottish comedian Iain Stirling, shared his own post featuring a white knitted beanie, boots, and a jumper embroidered with littlest living legend, humorously writing, Say hello to our newest living legend. I always wanted someone in the house who would stay up late and watch the World Cup with me.

But this feels a little excessive. The couple have chosen to keep both their first child's name and their newborn's name private. They announced their second pregnancy earlier this year with an Instagram post that humorously addressed speculation about her appearance, captioned Instagram V Reality. Spoiler: It wasn't just a big meal mama ate





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Laura Whitmore Iain Stirling Love Island Second Baby Birth Celebrity Family Pregnancy

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