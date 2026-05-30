Laura Woods Thrives in Personal and Professional Life

Laura Woods, a renowned sports broadcaster, is set to host the Champions League final between PSG and Arsenal on TNT Sports. Her personal life is also thriving, with the announcement of her second child.

Laura Woods is one of Britain's most recognizable and beloved sports broadcasters, set to host the Champions League final between PSG and Arsenal on TNT Sports.

Her personal life is also thriving, with the announcement of her second child. Woods' career began as a runner for Sky, where she presented coverage across multiple sports, including football and boxing. She joined TNT Sports in July 2023 and has also worked with talkSPORT. As a two-time winner of the British Sports Journalism Awards Sports Presenter of the Year, Woods has the credentials to handle the 2026 European Cup final.

Her switch from talkSPORT to TNT Sports has been financially rewarding, with her business holdings company, The Pig and I Limited, valued at approximately £1.5million. Her estimated net worth now stands at approximately £2m. Despite her substantial earnings, Woods has adopted a relatively prudent stance regarding withdrawals from her company, having taken only £1,000 in dividends throughout this timeframe. She is reported to have contributed £300,000 in tax.

TNT has selected Woods as the leading presenter for its Champions League broadcasts, with her salary reflecting this prominent role. Her net worth has seen a dramatic increase following her impressive pay rise since becoming the face of TNT's Champions League programming. The self-confessed Arsenal fanatic is understood to command an impressive £800,000 annually at the broadcaster. This represents a significant step up from the reported £250,000 she previously earned each year at talkSPORT.

Woods sparked widespread concern when, in December 2025, she collapsed while presenting an England Lionesses friendly match against Ghana. She was caught by pundits Ian Wright and Anita Asante before ITV quickly switched to a commercial break. Katie Shanahan stepped in for Woods and confirmed she was 'doing okay' during the match's half-time interval. Woods subsequently used social media to reassure concerned viewers and apologise for causing alarm.

She posted: 'Gosh that was a bit weird. Sorry to worry everyone, im ok, the wonderful paramedic at Saints have said its probably a virus, just need a bit of rest and rehydration.

' Wright subsequently provided an update on her wellbeing. 'Yeah, she's fine,' he confirmed when questioned about Woods on the Overlap. 'I got a message from her this morning, she's fine yeah. It was worrying last night...people were really nice.

' Woods has since made a complete recovery. She and her fiancé, Adam Collard, have revealed they are expecting their second child. The couple are already parents to son Leo, who was born in January last year. Their social media announcement featured a straightforward message stating: 'Hey, baby number 2.





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