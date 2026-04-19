Leïla Slimani on Identity, Nostalgia, and the Illusion of Progress

Award-winning author Leïla Slimani discusses the challenges of writing her latest novel, the final part of a family trilogy, exploring themes of identity, cultural duality, and the disillusionment with past expectations of progress. She reflects on the pressure of navigating external perceptions and the complex process of capturing lived experience.

French-Moroccan author Leïla Slimani , reflecting on her career, notes that success can sometimes cloud judgment. Speaking from her home in Portugal, Slimani discussed her latest novel, I’ll Take the Fire, the concluding installment of a trilogy delving into her family’s history and the evolving cultural landscapes of Morocco and France.

The preceding books, The Country of Others and Watch Us Dance, explored generations prior, while I’ll Take the Fire brings the narrative to the present day, drawing inspiration from Slimani's mother and herself. The title, a nod to Jean Cocteau's question about what one would salvage from a burning house, hints at a resolute spirit. Contrary to what one might expect, Slimani found writing about her lived experiences in the 1990s more challenging than recounting earlier historical periods. She described a profound depression during the writing process, feeling that the era she inhabited had passed and was irretrievable. This sentiment stems, she believes, from a shift in how generations envision the future. Her grandparents' generation held a distinct outlook, as did her parents, who were associated with the hippie and Marxist movements. Slimani felt a deep sadness witnessing the illusions held by her own generation following the fall of the Berlin Wall, a misplaced faith in democracy, progress, and the transformative power of capitalism and liberalism. The current global reality, she suggests, has revealed the naivety of those beliefs. The completion of a trilogy, while offering a sense of relief, also brought immense pressure. Slimani aimed to convey complex themes surrounding identity, immigration, the yearning for belonging, and the fear of disavowing one's origins with careful nuance. This endeavor proved difficult in a world increasingly polarized and demanding definitive stances. She candidly admitted to feeling isolated by this pursuit, recognizing that a perfect, conflict-free sense of identity remained elusive. The character Mia, who mirrors Slimani's own journey from Morocco to France and her experience of being perceived as bourgeois French by some and Arab by others, encapsulates this cultural duality. Slimani shared that this duality persists, her identity often shaped by external perceptions. In the West, she is sometimes expected to conform to the role of an immigrant narrative, either as a resilient survivor or a victim of her culture, rescued by the West. Conversely, in Arab countries, she faces accusations of betraying her heritage by writing for a Western audience and offering critical portrayals of her homeland. This constant negotiation, she confessed, is painful. Slimani's earlier novels, Adèle and Lullaby, which explored themes of sexual addiction and infanticide respectively, garnered her a reputation for provocative fiction. These works, she noted, were received differently than her more recent trilogy. With her debut, there was an element of surprise that a woman of Arab and Muslim background could explore characters detached from religious identity and nationalistic concerns, challenging preconceived notions about her background and potential literary scope





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