Leadership Instability at Ireland's Residential Tenancies Board as Owen Keegan Departs

Owen Keegan is the fifth person to lead the Residential Tenancies Board since 2020, leaving the body amidst a record-breaking rental crisis and significant legislative shifts in Ireland.

The Irish residential rental market is currently grappling with severe volatility, and the body tasked with its oversight, the Residential Tenancies Board ( RTB ), is once again navigating a leadership transition.

The departure of Owen Keegan marks a significant moment for the organization, particularly as it coincides with a period where rental costs have reached record highs, putting immense pressure on both tenants and landlords across the country. Keegan's exit is not an isolated incident but rather part of a broader pattern of instability at the top of the RTB.

Since 2020, five different individuals have held the position of director or interim director with responsibility for the day-to-day command of the agency. This high turnover rate in leadership raises concerns about the continuity of strategy and the long-term stability of the regulatory framework governing Ireland's private rental sector, which is currently one of the most contentious areas of public policy in the state.

During his tenure, Owen Keegan oversaw a period of substantial development and the implementation of critical legislative changes. The RTB's efforts included the introduction of significant modifications to rental laws, aimed at balancing the needs of property owners with the rights of renters. One of the most impactful shifts involved the overhaul of Rent Pressure Zone legislation.

Under these rules, landlords are generally permitted to increase rents by only 2 per cent or the rate of inflation, whichever of the two is lower. However, the regulations also allowed for a mechanism where landlords could reset rents to market rates specifically in the intervals between different tenancies.

Furthermore, the RTB worked to strengthen the security of tenure for residents, introducing the concept of six-year tenancies of 'minimum duration' to prevent arbitrary evictions and provide a sense of stability for families and individuals in the private market. Keegan, who served both as chairman and as an interim director, stated that he felt he had done his bit for the organization after nearly two years in the chair.

This leadership change occurs amidst a wider government push to address the systemic failures of the housing market. Only four months prior to this vacancy, the search for a 'housing czar' culminated in the appointment of Garret Doocey as the deputy secretary general in the Department of Housing. Doocey's specific mandate is to spur housing activation, attempting to unlock more supply and streamline the delivery of homes to alleviate the record-breaking rent prices.

The revolving door of leadership at the RTB—moving from Rosalind Carroll to Pádraig McGoldrick, then to Niall Byrne, Owen Keegan, and finally to the current director, Steen—suggests a challenging environment for those attempting to regulate a sector defined by crisis. Steen, who took over the directorship in September 2024, inherits a body that is essential for dispute resolution and law enforcement but is operating under extreme public scrutiny.

Government officials and RTB leadership have expressed their gratitude for Keegan's public service. Steen noted that Keegan brought a wealth of experience and a long track record of public service, contributing significantly to a rental sector that aims to work for the people of Ireland. The Minister for Housing also warmly thanked Mr. Keegan for his dual role as chair and interim director.

As the RTB moves forward under Steen's leadership, the primary challenge will be to maintain the momentum of these legislative changes and provide a consistent regulatory hand in a market where the struggle for affordable housing continues to dominate the national conversation





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