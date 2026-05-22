League of Ireland Clash Ends in Thrilling Fashion with a Hail Mary Winner

The League of Ireland produced a remarkable shock result on Friday night as Shamrock Rovers secured a crucial win against Bit O’ Red. A thrilling encounter unfolded as the game was decided with the last kick.

The League of Ireland produced a shock result on Friday night as the battle of the Rovers was decided at the death. The substitute struck first time from the edge of the area to silence the home support and send the Bit O’ Red back up the road with a huge win.

McHugh was introduced in the 81st minute and he was the calmest man in the stadium when fellow sub Ryan O’Kane squared the ball across the 18-yard line. With the coolest of finishes, he wrong-footed goalkeeper Ed McGinty and sent the former Showgrounds netminder off on international duty with a loss. The same goes for Adam Brennan, who was involved in Shamrock Rovers’ opener, but later escaped a big penalty shout when he appeared to handle inside his own area.

That decision - or lack of - angered visiting manager John Russell and he remonstrated with the fourth official and, when he was close enough to the touchline, referee Paul Norton. As Shamrock Rovers failed to clear the ball - a problem all night against a high pressing opponent - it landed at the feet of Jannot Esua at the back post and he finished in style.

That goal cancelled on Sean McHale’s 11th minute own-goal - a moment of misfortune and one that could well have sent the visitors spiralling. The night began in poignant style as Rovers held a memorial event to remember late former players and officials, and supporters. And then there was the World Cup send-off for captain Pico Lopes, who is US-bound with Cape Verde this weekend.

Once the game started, the sloppiness was evident inside the first minute when indecision within the home defence led to a McHale shot that deflected wide of the target. Sligo’s high press was a real nuisance for their hosts. Getting the ball out of their defensive third proved difficult at times. Brennan’s match-up with Esua was one of the more fascinating battles of the night, as the Ireland call-up was closely marshalled by the Sligo defender.

On this occasion, Brennan squared up to the Cameroonian and, instead of running at him, played a delightfully weighted and angled run into the path of Aaron Greene. He played the ball in the direction of Jake Mulraney, but the luckless McHale got in the way and could do nothing as the low cross bounced off his shin and into his own net.

Jack Byrne and Mulraney were then denied by blocks, while Michael Noonan was a lively presence inside the final third. It wasn’t the 18-year-old’s finest night in green and white, as he misplaced some passes and squandered a glorious opportunity early in the second-half to double Rovers’ lead. But his movement was doing more to unlock Sligo’s otherwise disciplined defence than anything else the hosts had to offer.

And it took a smart Sargeant stop in the 31st minute, along with good pressure from Gareth McElroy, to deny the youngster as he raced onto a Greene through ball





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