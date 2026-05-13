League of Ireland Players Included in Heimir Hallgrimsson's Provisional Squad for Qatar and Canada Games

Gavin Cooney CORK CITY GOALKEEPER Conor Brann is among the League of Ireland players included in Heimir Hallgrimsson’s provisional squad for the upcoming, end-of-season friendlies against Qatar and Canada. Brann, 22, has been playing for City in the First Division this year, and Hallgrimsson’s is a remarkable recognition for Brann, having gone on trial at City from August 2024 as a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Swindon Town in April of that year.

Gavin Cooney CORK CITY GOALKEEPER Conor Brann is among the League of Ireland players included in Heimir Hallgrimsson ’s provisional squad for the upcoming, end-of-season friendlies against Qatar and Canada .

Brann, 22, has been playing for City in the First Division this year, and Hallgrimsson’s is a remarkable recognition for Brann, having gone on trial at City from August 2024 as a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Swindon Town in April of that year. Having signed for City, he played the latter half of a league season that ended with relegation but culminated with an appearance at the Aviva Stadium in the FAI Cup final, which ended in defeat to Shamrock Rovers.

Bohemians’ midfielder Dawson Devoy is also believed to be on Hallgrimsson’s provisional squad list, though Shamrock Rovers’ teenager Victor Ozhianvuna is understood to be likely to be included in the Irish U21 squad for their as-yet-unannounced friendly fixtures. Rovers manager Stephen Bradley called for Arsenal-bound Ozhianvuna to be included in the senior squad currently on a training camp in Spain, a get-together for primarily fringe players which ends with a friendly international against Grenada in Murcia on Saturday.

Teenagers Jaden Umeh and Rory Finneran have been called up to the Spain camp, but may drop down to the U21 squad rather than stick with the seniors for the Qatar and Canada games. Hallgrimsson will announce an updated squad for the Qatar and Canada games following the Grenada fixture, with several first-choice players including Caoimhín Kelleher, Nathan Collins, and Troy Parrott all available following the end of their respective club seasons.

Some players will be retained from the Spain training camp too, though Hallgrimsson must decide whether regulars such as Dara O’Shea and Jayson Molumby would better benefit from a rest and permission to go on holiday. Ireland face Qatar at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday, 28 May before travelling to play World Cup co-hosts Canada in Montreal on 6 June





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League Of Ireland Heimir Hallgrimsson Cork City Conor Brann Qatar Canada First Division Swindon Town FAI Cup Final Shamrock Rovers Bohemians Dawson Devoy Victor Ozhianvuna Stephen Bradley Spain Grenada Montreal Caoimhín Kelleher Nathan Collins Troy Parrott Dara O’Shea Jayson Molumby

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