Leah Keane, daughter of Roy Keane, wed Taylor Harwood Bellis in a countryside wedding, welcomed daughter Iris in December and anticipates a new season amid Southampton's Spygate fallout.

Leah Keane , the daughter of Manchester United and Ireland great Roy Keane , celebrated her marriage to Southampton centre‑back Taylor Harwood Bellis in a picturesque countryside ceremony set among the rolling hills of Wiltshire.

The couple exchanged vows in a modest yet elegant setting, surrounded by close family and a handful of friends, and the event was marked by a series of understated yet heartfelt moments that reflected both their football heritage and their personal style. After the ceremony Leah posted a series of photographs and behind the scenes clips on social media, sharing the caption Last night as a Keane.

The images showed the bride walking down a floral aisle, a quiet toast in a rustic barn, and a late‑night dance under strings of lights, each frame capturing the joy and intimacy of the day. Leah and Taylor have been together for several years, and their relationship moved to the next level earlier this year when the former England midfielder got down on one knee during a romantic getaway on the coast of Italy.

Their commitment was further solidified with the arrival of their daughter Iris in early December, a milestone that Leah announced with a tender video montage titled Half of me half of you. The clip included the moment she told Taylor about the pregnancy, a visit to the doctor for the first ultrasound, and a series of playful moments that highlighted the couple's deep affection and shared excitement about parenthood.

Taylor has spoken openly about the influence of his new father‑in‑law, describing Roy Keane as a trusted advisor who looks out for his interests beyond the immediate family. He said the guidance he receives from the veteran footballer helps him navigate both personal decisions and professional challenges.

However, Taylor's career faces a new hurdle as Southampton contend with the fallout from the recent Spygate controversy that led to the club's expulsion from the play‑offs and a return to the Championship for another season. The scandal, which involved the illegal surveillance of a Middlesbrough training session, has cast a shadow over the team's recent successes and will test the resolve of the players and staff alike.

Despite the uncertainty on the pitch, Leah and Taylor seem determined to focus on their growing family and to support each other through the inevitable ups and downs of football life





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