Leaving Cert 2026: Students Reach Midpoint After Tough Week of Exams

After eight days of challenging Leaving Certificate exams, students have completed core subjects and many popular electives. A labeling error in the German paper and advice for the final stretch are highlighted.

Students completing the Leaving Certificate 2026 have reached the halfway point after eight days of examinations, with the core subjects now finished. The week proved particularly challenging, but many difficult papers, including French, history, and biology, are now behind them.

The German paper was noted as being fair, although a labeling error was identified in one question involving genetics diagrams, where daughter cells were incorrectly marked as '2n' instead of 'n'. Students are encouraged to rest over the weekend, with good weather expected, and to leave behind any disappointing exams. Upcoming coverage will include motivation advice for the final exams and updates from Leaving Cert diarists





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Leaving Certificate 2026 Exams Students German Paper Error Study Advice Final Exams

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