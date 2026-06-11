Leaving Cert Business Studies Paper: Opportunities for Students to Demonstrate Knowledge, Challenges for Some

The Leaving Cert Business Studies paper was praised for its accessibility, with familiar topics such as VAT cuts in hospitality, the use of artificial intelligence in business, online shopping and tariffs being well-discussed in class. However, some students faced challenges, particularly around mass production, organic and inorganic growth and breakeven analysis, which posed a challenge for the stronger students.

Vincent Murray, ASTI subject representative and a teacher at CBC Cork, said that there was plenty of opportunity for students to demonstrate the depth and breadth of their knowledge.

He mentioned that children with autism denied special class places due to ‘inappropriate’ admission policies. He also mentioned that in an unprecedented move, topics questioned last year were repeated. Subject expert for business and a teacher at De La Salle College, said that the exam rewarded diligent past paper revision. She mentioned that some of the short questions, particularly around mass production, organic and inorganic growth and breakeven analysis, posed a challenge for the stronger students.

Contract law, stakeholder relationships, consumer protection, environmental responsibility, international trade, human resource management, taxation and the product life cycle were among the areas questioned. Murray said that students who have followed the news would be well-placed to apply their insights and learning. Some students may have paused at the wording of part C in question one, on contract law, stakeholder relationships and consumer protection.

They were asked to evaluate the powers of the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, and this is different from what they might be used to. Students were asked accessible questions. VAT cuts in hospitality, the use of artificial intelligence in business, online shopping and tariffs were familiar topics that would have been well discussed in class





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Leaving Cert Business Studies Paper Accessibility Challenges Mass Production Organic And Inorganic Growth Breakeven Analysis

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