Leaving Cert Day Three: Geography and Maths Paper One as Students Navigate Exam Week

As the Leaving Cert exams continue, students face geography and maths paper one. This article explores the exam schedule, the no-pass-fail system, and tips for managing stress, including insights from student Bari.

The third day of the Leaving Cert ificate examinations began on Wednesday with geography at 9:30 a.m., followed by maths paper one at 2:00 p.m. As the first week of exams draws to a close, students have already faced English paper two, which lasted nearly three and a half hours.

For many, the morning after such a demanding paper can be tough, but the schedule offers little respite. Geography is a broad subject covering physical and human geography, and students must be prepared for a range of topics from plate tectonics to urbanisation. Maths paper one, meanwhile, focuses on algebra, differentiation, and integration.

While these topics can be challenging, completing paper one means that students have tackled the bulk of two core subjects-English and maths-leaving only maths paper two for the following week. The weekend ahead provides a crucial opportunity to consolidate learning and rest, as the exam marathon continues. One common concern among Leaving Cert students is the fear of failing a subject.

However, there is no pass or fail system in the Leaving Cert. Instead, each student receives a grade ranging from H1 to H8 at higher level, or O1 to O8 at ordinary level. A grade of H6 or above at higher level yields CAO points, while a grade of H7 gives 0 points.

If a student feels they have performed poorly, they may receive zero points for that subject and likely will not count it among their six best subjects for CAO points. Some college courses have minimum entry requirements in specific subjects, such as maths, so a low grade could restrict access to those programmes. But many courses do not impose such requirements, so it is worth checking individual course prerequisites before finalising CAO choices.

It is also important to remember that even if a student does not achieve the desired grade, there are alternative pathways such as PLC courses or repeating the exam. Student Bari, who is hoping to study Economics and Finance or Commerce, is taking seven higher-level subjects and one at ordinary level. His favourite subjects are Business and History, but he is most worried about maths. I am doing higher-level maths for the bonus points, he explains.

Other than that, I would probably do ordinary level. But those extra points really mean a lot. To boost his confidence, Bari has been taking grinds in maths, which has helped improve his skills. Before, I was pretty weak, but you need to put in the hours obviously if you want to get better, he says.

His daily routine involves six to ten hours of study, combined with early rising, good sleep, and a healthy diet. Bari s dedication reflects the intense pressure many students feel, but he also acknowledges the importance of balance. By the time maths paper one is over on Wednesday, students like Bari will have survived the first major hurdle of the week, with the weekend to prepare for the remaining exams.

As the Leaving Cert continues, students are reminded that a single exam does not define their future, and that persistence and self-care are key to success





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Leaving Cert Geography Maths Exam Tips Student Stress

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