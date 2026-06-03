Leaving Cert English paper 'held no surprises' and 'allowed students to demonstrate their skills'

The ordinary level English paper in the Leaving Cert exam has been described as a manageable paper that allowed students to demonstrate their skills. The paper featured a comprehension section, edited extracts, and personal essays. Students were happy to have been able to demonstrate their knowledge of literature, poetry, film and drama in the Junior Certificate paper.

The ordinary level paper held no surprises and allowed students to demonstrate their skills, one teacher said. The paper began with a comprehension section, where students were given three different texts on the theme of influence.

They had to answer questions on two of them. There was also an edited extract from British-Turkish writer Elif Shafak's 2024 novel There are Rivers in the Sky and the third piece was two edited extracts on the topics of poetry and art. The two personal essays were both really lovely, with the first one being on the influence of creative arts and the second one being a moment that enriched lives in a variety of ways.

The speech was for or against the motion that social media influencers are best ignored and there was a nice opinion piece on the value of music. A good paper for all levels and abilities, it was deemed to be a manageable paper. In the Junior Certificate paper, students seemed happy to have been able to demonstrate their knowledge of literature, poetry, film and drama in a paper where no studied component was left out





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Leaving Cert English Paper Influence Creative Arts Literature Poetry Film Drama

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