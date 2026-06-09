The Leaving Cert exams are a critical milestone for students, and it's essential to consider the workforce they will be entering. What skills and knowledge do they need to possess to succeed in their chosen careers?

It's day five of the State Exams with Leaving Cert students facing Irish paper two this morning, followed by biology in the afternoon. Following the unexpected piano tuning question on Maths Paper one, over on our letters page, Gary Woods, a fifth-generation piano tuner reassures students for whom the question which may have struck a bum note, that maths shouldn't put them off pursuing a piano-tuning career.

I recall my first day learning to tune pianos when our lecturer discussed the physics of string tension, different partial series and which beats to listen for to ensure enough tension was added per string per note for a correct piano tuning. Following this class, I panicked given how low I scored in my Leaving Cert maths exam. Many years and pianos later, I can assure students not to be put off the piano-tuning trade.

As with all careers, once you know what to listen for, you will be okay. The Leaving Cert exams are a crucial milestone for students, and it's essential to consider the workforce they will be entering. What skills and knowledge do they need to possess to succeed in their chosen careers? The question is particularly relevant given the diverse range of industries and sectors that graduates can enter.

For instance, students who pursue careers in medicine, such as hospital consultants, require a deep understanding of medical procedures and patient care. In contrast, those who enter the world of business, such as entrepreneurs, need to develop strong leadership and management skills. The Leaving Cert exams are a critical step in determining the future career paths of students. It's essential for students to stay focused and motivated throughout the exam period.

In other news, a hospital consultant has expressed concerns over the Chawke family's wood-fired pizza operation. The consultant has raised questions about the safety and hygiene of the operation, citing potential health risks associated with the use of wood-fired ovens.

Meanwhile, a woman who was jailed for stealing €500k from a Dublin private school has been adjudicated bankrupt. The news has sparked debate about the consequences of white-collar crime and the importance of accountability in the financial sector. In a separate development, former Justice Minister Alan Shatter has weighed in on the controversy surrounding the Ireland-Israel matches, stating that boycotting the matches would be 'totally insane'.

Shatter's comments have sparked a lively debate about the role of sport in international relations and the impact of boycotts on diplomatic efforts.





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Leaving Cert Exams Irish Paper Two Biology Workforce Career Paths Piano Tuning Medical Concerns White-Collar Crime Boycotts Diplomatic Efforts

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