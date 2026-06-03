Leaving Cert Home Economics a 'student-friendly' and 'fair' exam

Teachers have praised the Leaving Cert home economics exam, saying it was challenging but fair and struck a good balance between testing students' knowledge and allowing well-prepared candidates to demonstrate their understanding.

The higher level exam included topics such as housing development, changing shopping patterns, processed foods and protein bars. Photograph: Alan Betson. Home economics candidates were presented with a challenging but fair paper at higher level and a student-friendly offering at ordinary level, teachers have said.

She said section A of the paper was fully aligned with the syllabus, section B had a varied level of difficulty that allowed top students to demonstrate their knowledge and section C was very broad in nature and covered various topics, Sweeney added. The exam included topics such as housing development, changing shopping patterns, processed foods and protein bars.

Sweeney said an area some students may have found difficult was question 3 of section B, which covered artificial sweeteners and processed foods. School will not lose more than one SNA per year under new redeployment plans. Overall, she said, the paper struck a good balance between testing students' knowledge and allowing well-prepared candidates to demonstrate their understanding.

Friel said the particular wording used for section B question 1 may have caused some uncertainty for students, but a corresponding chart was clear and accessible. While some questions were more specific than in previous years, the topics were relevant and predictable, she added. Alice Quinn, a teacher at The Institute of Education in Dublin, described it as a predictably unpredictable paper that will leave some students with mixed emotions.

Quinn said students who focused on studying the syllabus would have found the paper very approachable but those who tried to streamline their work based on past papers may have been disappointed to find themselves pigeonholed. She said students would have been happy with sections A and C, but some may have stumbled over the new wording of questions in section B. The ordinary-level paper used student-friendly language and, overall, had made the questions accessible to those who sat the exam, according to Friel.

The inclusion of familiar topics in section C's core question and the familiar format of the nutritional chart question in section B would have brought students confidence, she said. Sweeney agreed that students would have been happy to see inclusion of the topic of housing in section C, while one particular question in section B on the microwave may have tripped students up as it had not come up for some time.

Overall, the exam featured familiar topics and clear wording, providing students with a valuable opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge and understanding, Friel said. Sweeney said the ordinary paper was a nice offering overall with nothing that was too difficult or that would throw in any way. School will not lose more than one SNA per year under new redeployment plans. RTÉ's Jacqui Hurley sets up business matching downsizers with those trading up: There's probably trepidation. Leaving Cert Home Economics a student-friendly and fair exam





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Leaving Cert Home Economics Exam Student-Friendly Fair

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