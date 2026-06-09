Leaving Cert Irish Paper Two: Students Relieved as Predicted Topics Appear, but Unseen Elements Pose Challenges

Teachers report that this year's higher-level Irish paper two featured anticipated prose and poetry questions, but some unseen sections were more challenging, particularly reading comprehensions and vocabulary.

Students sitting the Leaving Cert higher-level Irish paper two breathed a sigh of relief as highly anticipated topics appeared on the exam, but teachers noted that some unseen elements proved more challenging than in previous years.

According to teachers, the prose and poetry questions were largely predictable, allowing students to showcase their preparation. However, time management emerged as a critical factor, with candidates needing to quickly navigate through comprehensions and sections to secure top marks. The reading comprehensions focused on Sr Stanislaus Kennedy, known as Sr Stan, and the issue of fast fashion, both topical and relevant. Yet, some vocabulary, such as 'siúr' meaning 'sister' in a religious context, may have been unfamiliar to teenagers.

Students were required to use their own vocabulary rather than simply reiterating details from the text, which posed a challenge for some. The grammar section was generally manageable, but the absence of a 'tuiseal ginideach' question was notable. Instead, students encountered more accessible grammar topics like 'briathar saor' and 'modh coinníollach.

' Overall, the paper rewarded those who had studied well but demanded quick thinking and adaptability. Among the specific texts, Cáca Milis and Dís appeared with questions that were considered approachable and easy to interpret. Teachers said the questions allowed candidates to demonstrate their knowledge and understanding without attempting to catch them out. For the poetry section, poems such as Géibheann, An tEarrach Thiar, and An Spailpín Fánach were included, requiring answers on two poems.

At ordinary level, the mood was similarly positive, with reading comprehensions covering Ráth Chairn and the music group The Corrs. The prose section offered a choice between Cáca Milis, Dís, and Hurlamaboc, while poetry included Géibheann, An tEarrach Thiar, and An Spailpín Fánach. Teachers described the paper as fair and manageable, rewarding those who had prepared thoroughly. One of the more challenging aspects for higher-level students was the question on the optional film or drama.

The prompt asked students to discuss the insight given into the behavior of the main character and how that behavior affects the events of the film. For texts like An Triail, A Thig ná Tit Orm, or Gafa, students had to respond thoughtfully. Hughes noted that while most students would recognize 'fulaingíonn' as 'suffering,' a key motif of the text, the question was framed through the specific lens of the social setting's rules.

Many had anticipated a relationships-based question, and some were thrown off. Despite these challenges, teachers overall concluded that the exam was accessible and provided ample opportunities for students to demonstrate their knowledge. The Leaving Cert biology paper earlier in the day had contained a significant mistake that may have caught out students, but for the Irish paper, the errors were minimal.

As students left the exam hall, reactions were mixed but generally relieved, with many expressing confidence in their performance on the predictable sections while acknowledging the tougher unseen elements





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